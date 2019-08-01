Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs based on 10nm architecture

At the Computex 2019 trade show this year, chipmaker Intel gave us a glimpse at 10th Gen “Ice Lake” laptop processors. Now, Intel has shared more details about the processors. According to the announcement, there are a total of 11 processors in the U-series and Y-series ranging from Core i3, Core i5 to Core i7. You get up to four cores and 8 threads, with max turbo frequency of up to 4.1GHz. Here is everything you need to know about the new Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs.

Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs detailed

The 10th gen CPUs are the first ones from Intel based on 10nm “Sunny Cove” architecture. Unlike before, the naming scheme is a little complicated as Intel will be offering three different graphics options. The new processors bring improvements in three specific areas while keeping industry trends in mind.

AI

To begin with, the chipsets have been designed keeping AI in mind. You get new “dedicated instruction set” with support for neural networks on the CPU. There is also a dedicated engine for all background workloads.

Graphics

The second improvement comes in the form of graphics capabilities. The new graphic architecture offers double performance boost compared to the previous chipset. Intel says it is the biggest leap in graphics performance since Skylake microarchitecture that was launched in 2015. The new chips will bring improved content rendering, which will also help when playing 1080p games, and editing 4K videos.

Wi-Fi 6 support

The third improvement comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 support. The new standard will allow for speedy internet connection. You also get Thunderbolt 3 support for up to four ports.

List of Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs

As usual, the U-series processors are geared towards the ultraportable laptops such as the Dell XPS 13. The Y-series, on the other hand, is meant for slim and efficient notebooks. Here is a look at their specifications (source Intel).

Laptops with Intel’s 10th gen Ice Lake CPUs are expected later this year.