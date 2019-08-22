Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

Intel on Wednesday unveiled eight additional 10th generation Intel Core processors for modern laptop computing. The new processors (formerly code-named “Comet Lake”) build on the announcement first made by the company at Computex 2019 in June. The new mobile processors are tailor-made to deliver increased productivity and performance scaling for demanding workloads while still enabling thin-and-light laptop and 2 in 1 designs with uncompromising battery life, the company said in a statement.

With the 10th generation Core family, the chipmaker is making major changes to its laptop processors lineup. It is moving from core frequency to efficiency. There is also a major change in how Intel reports battery efficiency. The new announcement includes the first 6-core processor in the U-series. The processor brings faster CPU frequencies, faster memory interfaces and the industry-redefining connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and broader scaling of Thunderbolt.

“From multi-tasking to everyday content creation, the newest additions to the family scale performance for even higher levels of productivity – in addition to offering best-in-class platform connectivity,” said Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group.

The new processors leverage the improvements in intra-node optimizations on Intel’s highly-optimized 14nm process technology. The platform enables up to 16 percent overall performance gains and over 41 percent better productivity. It also brings improvement to multitasking on Microsoft Office 365 compared with the previous generation.

Earlier this month, Intel launched the first products in 10th Gen Intel Core processor family, which were developed on the 10nm process technology and focus on bringing high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) to the PC at scale.

The new 10th Gen Core processors range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7 and feature up to 6 cores and 12 threads and up to 4.9 GHz max turbo frequency, the company said in a released statement.

