comscore Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors
News

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

News

Intel is launching 8 new processors as part of Comet Lake architecture. These new processors are aimed to elevate laptop performance without compromising the battery life or form factor.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 1:54 PM IST
intel computex 2019

Intel on Wednesday unveiled eight additional 10th generation Intel Core processors for modern laptop computing. The new processors (formerly code-named “Comet Lake”) build on the announcement first made by the company at Computex 2019 in June. The new mobile processors are tailor-made to deliver increased productivity and performance scaling for demanding workloads while still enabling thin-and-light laptop and 2 in 1 designs with uncompromising battery life, the company said in a statement.

With the 10th generation Core family, the chipmaker is making major changes to its laptop processors lineup. It is moving from core frequency to efficiency. There is also a major change in how Intel reports battery efficiency. The new announcement includes the first 6-core processor in the U-series. The processor brings faster CPU frequencies, faster memory interfaces and the industry-redefining connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and broader scaling of Thunderbolt.

Computex 2019: Intel previews 10nm Ice Lake mobile processor and launches 9th gen Core i9-9900KS processor

Also Read

Computex 2019: Intel previews 10nm Ice Lake mobile processor and launches 9th gen Core i9-9900KS processor

“From multi-tasking to everyday content creation, the newest additions to the family scale performance for even higher levels of productivity – in addition to offering best-in-class platform connectivity,” said Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group.

The new processors leverage the improvements in intra-node optimizations on Intel’s highly-optimized 14nm process technology. The platform enables up to 16 percent overall performance gains and over 41 percent better productivity. It also brings improvement to multitasking on Microsoft Office 365 compared with the previous generation.

Earlier this month, Intel launched the first products in 10th Gen Intel Core processor family, which were developed on the 10nm process technology and focus on bringing high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) to the PC at scale.

The new 10th Gen Core processors range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7 and feature up to 6 cores and 12 threads and up to 4.9 GHz max turbo frequency, the company said in a released statement.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 1:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
News
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

News

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

News

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors
Researchers find security flaws in 40+ drivers from 20 vendors

News

Researchers find security flaws in 40+ drivers from 20 vendors
Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs

News

Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs
Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Review

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review
Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: जानें क्या है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G90T के साथ होंगे लॉन्च, 29 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

LG K50S और K40S स्मार्टफोन हुए पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M30s स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले फिर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें खूबियां

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है 6 महीने तक का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

News

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
News
Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea
Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet