Intel's new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone
Intel’s Unison app will let you call, text, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

Intel said that it will start rolling out its Unison app on the supported devices this holiday season.

Highlights

  • Intel's Unison app helps Windows users connect their PCs with their iPhones and Android devices.
  • The Intel Unison app will be available on the Microsoft Store in the holiday season this year.
  • At the time of launch, the Unison app will be available on select PCs powered by 12th-gen Intel Core processors.
Image: Intel

Intel hosted the Intel Innovation 2022 event wherein the company launched its 13th-Gen Intel core desktop processors. In addition to that, the company also introduced a new app dubbed as the Unison app. This new app enables Intel-powered PCs to perform tasks such as call people and share files when connected with a smartphone. This feature is quite similar to how iPhone users have been able to make calls, share files and send text messages via their MacBook laptops and Mac personal computers. Also Read - Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors: Check details here

The newly launched Unison app is based on the technology from Screenovate, a company that was acquired by Intel last year. It enables users to send and receive text messages from their personal computer such that they can avoid device-switching devices. In addition to that, Windows PC owners will also be able to access their phone’s full contact list and make and receive voice calls directly from their PCs. Intel also said that the new Unison app will enable Windows PC owners to receive and manage phone notifications from their PCs an save time when transferring files and photos between their PCs and smartphones. Also Read - Indian govt announces new rules to check smartphone theft: Check details

Coming to connectivity, Intel says that its Unison app “features flexible connectivity options that include a local Wi-Fi router or peer-to-peer connection over the network, while Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) are utilized according to the scenario and devices involved.” Simply said, it uses Bluetooth technology to provide connectivity between PCs and smartphones. Also Read - Netflix doubles down on gaming efforts, sets up game studio in Helsinki

What makes this app an interesting proposition is that the fact that it works with both Android phones and iPhones. This means that iPhone users can pair up their Windows PCs with their devices just as Mac users do.

Unison app availability

Coming to availability, Intel said that it will start rolling out its Unison app on the supported devices this holiday season. At the time of launch, it will be available on select 12th Gen Intel Core processor-based Intel Evo designs. These early designs will be made available on PCs by Acer, HP and Lenovo. “The distribution will expand to additional Intel Evo designs early next year with the market availability of 13th Gen Intel Core devices,” the company said.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 1:17 PM IST
