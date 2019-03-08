comscore
  International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers
International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers

Google Doodle marks International Women's Day 2019 with an interactive slideshow of 13 inspirational quotes.

  Published: March 8, 2019 8:45 AM IST
Google is obviously celebrating the International Women’s Day 2019 in its own style. The homepage of Google is adorned by a doodle representing Women’s Day, and it is an interactive slideshow “told by and made by women”. The doodle showcases inspirational quotes across various languages by 13 female trailblazers, Google said in its post. This includes quotes from trailblazers of the past as well as present. All the quotes showcased in today’s interactive doodle connect to the theme of “women empowering women”, and these quotes were designed by a group of female guest artists from around the globe.

“The process of choosing the thirteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world,” Google said in the doodle post. The multilingual opening and closing image of the doodle today was created by American illustrator Melissa Crowton.

The 13 inspirational quotes featured in the doodle were designed by Dubai-based Abjad Design studio, Brazilian type artist Cyla Costa, British designer and illustrator Kate Forrester, German designer and lettering artist Rosa Kammermeier, Indian paper typographer and illustrator Sabeena Karnik, Australian lettering artist Gemma O’Brien, Polish graphic designer Zuzanna Rogatty, Argentinian graphic designer Yai Salinas and Japaense graphic designer Hazuki Tamano.

The quotes featured in the interactive doodle are from Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie, British writer and suffragette Millicent Fawcett, British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, German writer Emma Herwegh, American astronaut and physician Dr. Mae Jemison, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Indian boxer Mary Kom, Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector, Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono, French novelist George Sand, Chinese-born Taiwanese writer Sanmao, Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva, Indian diplomat NL Beno Zephine.

International Women’s Day 2019 comes at a time when women around the world are trying to regain control around the world, and make themselves heard. After the #MeToo campaign and failed US Presidential bid from Hillary Clinton, a record number of women got elected to the US House of Congress, and a record number of women have entered the 2020 Presidential race. There are women speaking up against the pay disparity among tech companies while women are running the biggest financial institutions in the world.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 8:45 AM IST

News

