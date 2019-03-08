comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs
News

International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs

News

Messaging platforms have revealed a number of stickers for their users to celebrate the International Women's Day.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 11:05 AM IST
International Womens Day 2019 (2)

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as the International Women’s Day focusing on women’s rights in all spheres of society. This day was initially celebrated in Soviet Russia by the socialist movement before being adopted by the United Nations in 1975. Every year, the United Nations decides on an annual theme for the day highlighting different aspects of women’s rights in different spheres. According to the UN, the theme for the day this year is, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” which focuses on ways to advance the quality of gender along with empowerment of women.

In the spirit of celebrating the spirit of the day and what it marks, a number of messaging platforms have revealed a dedicated stickers for their users. These platforms include WhatsApp and Hike while Telegram already has a sticker pack that can be used to celebrate the day.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Hike announced a number of “animated sticker packs” to celebrate the day. The company claims that the stickers include a “wide range of expressions” with “popular phrases, slangs equality, women empowerment, excuses,” and more. WhatsApp also launched a number of stickers celebrating the day which were created by women, for women empowerment. The announcement revealed sticker packs “Shreya Doodles”, “Salty”, “Fearless & Fabulous”, “Feminist”, and “Dibujando Los Dias”.

Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS

Also Read

Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS

Other messaging platforms such as Telegram which already supported stickers much before WhatsApp already has a number of stickers as part of its “Great Minds” sticker pack that include noted figures including Diana, the Princess of Wales, Coco Chanel, Virginia Woolf, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Princess Cleopatra, and more. Though, in addition to these stickers, one should also use proper words and probably a call to express and celebrate the day to all important women around in their contact list.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April
News
Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April
Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15

News

Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15

Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears

News

Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Features

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

PUBG Mobile reportedly banned by Indian state for being a negative impact

Gaming

PUBG Mobile reportedly banned by Indian state for being a negative impact

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs

Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April

Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15

Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears

Bad luck strikes Xiaomi Mi 9 customer in China; gets phone without an LED flash

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs

News

International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs
Nokia 8110 4G price in India slashed, now available for Rs 4,999

Deals

Nokia 8110 4G price in India slashed, now available for Rs 4,999
WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

News

WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts
Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6

News

Facebook V-P to depose before House panel on March 6
BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement

Trending

BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement

हिंदी समाचार

कंफर्म: भारत में भी लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold

जींस की तरह स्ट्रेच करने वाले स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रही है LG

PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, इस राज्य में हुआ बैन

बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Huawei P Smart+ (2019), जानें क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में लॉन्च हुए Gome C7 और Gome C7 Note स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs
News
International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs
Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April

News

Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April
Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15

News

Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15
Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears

News

Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears
Bad luck strikes Xiaomi Mi 9 customer in China; gets phone without an LED flash

News

Bad luck strikes Xiaomi Mi 9 customer in China; gets phone without an LED flash