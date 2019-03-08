International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as the International Women’s Day focusing on women’s rights in all spheres of society. This day was initially celebrated in Soviet Russia by the socialist movement before being adopted by the United Nations in 1975. Every year, the United Nations decides on an annual theme for the day highlighting different aspects of women’s rights in different spheres. According to the UN, the theme for the day this year is, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” which focuses on ways to advance the quality of gender along with empowerment of women.

In the spirit of celebrating the spirit of the day and what it marks, a number of messaging platforms have revealed a dedicated stickers for their users. These platforms include WhatsApp and Hike while Telegram already has a sticker pack that can be used to celebrate the day.

Hike announced a number of “animated sticker packs” to celebrate the day. The company claims that the stickers include a “wide range of expressions” with “popular phrases, slangs equality, women empowerment, excuses,” and more. WhatsApp also launched a number of stickers celebrating the day which were created by women, for women empowerment. The announcement revealed sticker packs “Shreya Doodles”, “Salty”, “Fearless & Fabulous”, “Feminist”, and “Dibujando Los Dias”.

Other messaging platforms such as Telegram which already supported stickers much before WhatsApp already has a number of stickers as part of its “Great Minds” sticker pack that include noted figures including Diana, the Princess of Wales, Coco Chanel, Virginia Woolf, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Princess Cleopatra, and more. Though, in addition to these stickers, one should also use proper words and probably a call to express and celebrate the day to all important women around in their contact list.