International Women's Day, March 8, 2021
International Women's Day 2021: Google dedicates special Doodle to celebrate the firsts in women’s history

International Women's Day 2021: To celebrate Women's Day 2021 Google creates a special Doodle that shows the firsts in women’s history.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the tech giant Google has created a special Doodle that highlights a series of firsts by women in world history. The doodle shows a video highlighting female pioneers who paved the way in different sectors including education, science, art, among others. Also Read - Android 12 Developer Preview: Requirements, How to install and more

The special International Women’s Day 2021 doodle pays homage to women by depicting the hands that opened the doors for generations of women. In an official post Google notes, “While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue.” Also Read - Don’t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Google explains idea behind today’s Doodle

Explaining today’s Google Doodle, illustrated by Helene Leroux, Google says, “From the first woman astronaut to the first woman to climb Mount Everest, in the past year, the world searched for ‘the first woman’ more than ever before. See how Google is celebrating the women who have achieved historical firsts, as well as the many who have come after them.” Also Read - Google Recorder Web app released, allows Pixel users to access all recordings on desktop

The tech giant notes, “today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more. (sic).” It further notes, “The video Doodle pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women. While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue. (sic).”

“Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more—today’s Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken. In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day,” Google further explains.

Today’s Google Doodle highlights the woman from various fields including suffragists, academics, entrepreneurs who struggled and overcame the obstacles to create a lasting legacy.

First celebrated back in 1911, the International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe to recognise women’s achievements and raise awareness about women’s equality.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 8, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021
Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021
