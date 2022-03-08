comscore International Women’s Day 2022: How to send WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, and images
It is very easy to send International Women's Day stickers on WhatsApp. For this, you have to go to Google Play Store and search 'Women's Days Stickers.' After this, many options will open in front of you. Select any one of them and install. After installing, add these stickers to your WhatsApp account.

happy international womens day

Today, i.e., March 8, is celebrated as International Women’s Day worldwide. The purpose of celebrating this day is to respect women in society and promote their rights. You can wish this day specially by sending WhatsApp Stickers to your female colleague, female friend, mother, sister, or wife. You can also appreciate their contribution through WhatsApp Stickers. Here we are telling you how to download and send WhatsApp Stickers on the occasion of Women’s Day. Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Top powerful female lead films you can stream

Also Read - International Women’s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Here’s how to send stickers using WhatsApp:

It is very easy to send International Women’s Day stickers on WhatsApp. For this, you have to go to Google Play Store and search ‘Women’s Days Stickers.’ After this, many options will open in front of you. Select any one of them and install. After installing, add these stickers to your WhatsApp account. Also Read - Her Circle content and social media platform launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day

As soon as you add stickers, they will start appearing in the stickers given in your WhatsApp. Then you can open the chat of whomever you want to send stickers, and by going to stickers there, you can select and send any stickers related to Woman’s Day.

You can also follow these steps to send stickers:

STEP1: First of all, you have to open WhatsApp on your device.

STEP2: After that, open the chatbox and click on the typing bar coming down.

STEP3: Now go to the option of stickers coming on the keyboard. Then click on the search option and search for Women’s Day Stickers.

STEP4: As soon as you do this, many stickers will appear in front of you. Click on the sticker you want to send.

How to send GIF

Not only stickers but GIFs can also be used to wish someone on Women’s Day, which is very easy and most used. You will find the GIF option very close to the emoji in WhatsApp. Click on GIF, go to the search option, and write Women’s Day. As soon as you enter woman’s day in the search, you will find many GIF options. You can wish by sending them.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 8:32 AM IST

