International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women

Idea is announcing a new application called Sakhi ahead of International Women’s Day. The application available for both prepaid as well as postpaid customers is designed to help women’s concerned about their safety. It is a fact that women don’t feel safe in certain pockets of the country and have to look over their shoulder. Idea says the new application can solve this very issue where women don’t feel safe in a particular environment. The application will be available on both smartphones and feature phones and it will offer features like Emergency Alerts, Emergency Balance and Private Number Recharge.

The service is being launched during the week of International Women’s Day and is reportedly live for Idea subscribers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and North East, Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The telecom service provider has also announced that it will expand the service to all of its 22 circles within this month. Interestingly, the Idea Sakhi service is not tied to any platform and works across platforms and is not limited to Android or iOS platforms. The Idea Sakhi service will work anytime and anywhere and it will work even if the subscriber does not have any data or voice balance on their number.

How to register for Idea Sakhi?

If you are an Idea subscriber then you can register for Idea Sakhi in two steps. The first step involves calling on the toll-free number 1800-123-100 and users will have to interact with multiple languages. Once the language is selected, you will be required to register Emergency contact of your friends or family. Idea is allowing its subscribers to register up to ten contacts, reports TelecomTalk.

Once the registration through toll-free number is complete, Idea subscriber will receive a 10-digit proxy number which can be used to recharge their actual number from any retail store without worrying about snooping or malpractice. The subscribers will also receive 10 minutes of free local and STD calls, 10 SMS, and 100MB of data when their balance is lower than Re 1.

In case an Idea Sakhi user wants to send an emergency alert, they can do so by giving a missed call to 55100. Once the alert is sent, a call, flash and SMS with the location and time details of the Sakhi user will be sent to emergency contacts alerting them. For a safety alert, Sakhi user will have to call 55100 and then press two after which a SMS with their location and time details will be sent to their emergency contacts for immediate assistance.