Internet down globally: Amazon, NYT, Bloomberg, Reddit and more websites hit by the outage

Amazon, Reddit, Spotify, HBO Max, and several other popular websites are facing a massive internet outage. Major news outlets Guardian, Financial Times, Independent, the New York Times are also down and showing error messages.

Even the UK Government website (gov.uk), was giving error message as well that reads “Error 503 Service Unavailable,” however, most of the websites were restored back to the usual track. Some other websites that were affected by the outage include- eBay, Pinterest, Shopify, and Le Monde, the French newspaper.

The Guardian’s website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021

Reports predict that the outage was caused by an issue with the Fastly content delivery network (CDN). CDNs which are said to be a vital part of the internet infrastructure are used to host sites and their content on the internet. TechCrunch explains that CDNs work ‘as proxy servers and cache some data as close to the end-user as possible.’ Notably, the global outage was confirmed by Fastly a CDN provider on its status website. The US firm said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” according to its website. As per Reuters, most of Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance.”

Service monitoring website Down Detector also registered a surge in reports of outages of Amazon’s cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services.

Reddit users took to the social media platform as well to report issues about Reddit. Nearly 21000 Reddit users complained about the outage, while 2,000 users reported issues with Amazon, as per Downdetector.com stats.

Update:Fastly is implementing a fix that (tentatively) seems to be allowing most sites to resume normal service.