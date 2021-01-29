The Harayana government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile and internet service in 17 districts across the state till 5 PM on January 30. Also Read - India lost $2.8 billion, 8,927 hours due to internet shutdowns in 2020: Report

The decision has been taken after unrest due to farmer protests in the Delhi-NCR borders. The government has suspended mobile internet, SMS, calling services and even dongle internet services in the region.

As per a Times Now report, the affected districts are Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa.

Haryana Government has suspended internet services except voice calls in Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa till 5 pm tomorrow: State Directorate of Info & Public Relations — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Also, as per a statement put out by the Department of Home Affairs, “The Haryana Home Secretary has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc., provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the districts.”

The state government said that there are chances “of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and description of public law and order in some districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services”.

The Haryana government had earlier suspended internet services in the region on 26th January on Republic Day amid the horrific violence during the farmer protest in Delhi-NCR.