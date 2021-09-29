Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

As per media reports, starting September 30, i.e tomorrow, some internet users may not be able to access the world wide web if they use a certain kind of device. To get it straight, Let’s Encrypt’s IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate will expire on September 30, and this will impact some sections of internet users globally. Also Read - Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers’ protest

Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit organization that issues certificates to encrypt connections between the internet and your devices – mobiles, laptops, PCs, among others. The certification ensures that your data is safe on the internet and also prevents hackers from stealing them. Also Read - Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage

Whenever you head to a website that starts with HTTPS, it means that the website is secure, all thanks to the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate. Let’s Encrypt has announced to stop using the old certificate from September 30. But what does that mean for you? Also Read - Safer Internet Day 2021: Here's how you can ensure your online security

Will you be impacted?

For the majority of internet users, the expiring certificate may not change anything. But some users will be impacted. Computers and browsers that are not updated to the latest versions will not be able to use the internet from tomorrow, September 30.

As per a report coming from TechCrunch, the impacted devices will be the ones not updated on a regular basis. Some of the devices that will get affected due to the certificate expiration include — embedded systems, designed to not get an update automatically, and smartphones that run on older software versions from years ago.

The report stated, “users running earlier versions of macOS 2016 and Windows XP (with Service Pack 3) are likely to face issues, along with clients that rely on OpenSSL 1.0.2 or earlier, and older PlayStations 4 that have not been upgraded to a newer firmware.”

Once the certificate expires, all Android devices running on versions older than 7.1.1 will unable to access the internet. As for iPhones, devices running on versions older than iOS 10 will get impacted.

To ensure your device is not impacted, check the version it is running on and upgrade it to the latest update today.