Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

  Internet speeds in India decline due to increased usage, reveals Ookla Speedtest
Internet speeds in India decline due to increased usage, reveals Ookla Speedtest

With most of the country's population in lockdown, Internet speeds in India have gone down for both data and broadband users.

  • Updated: April 9, 2020 1:55 PM IST
(Photo credit: Pixabay)

As more people in India are confined to their homes, internet usage is at an all-time high. Thanks to the cheap data plans that citizens have been offered in recent years, more people have been introduced and hooked on to the web. Now facing lockdowns at their homes, these users are using their data and broadband connections more than ever. With elements like travel time or social gatherings out of the question, the web is the only source of entertainment most people are left with.

As a direct result, the internet infrastructure in India has started taking a hit. This is proven statistically by Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest Global Index. Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares country-wise internet speed data from around the world each month. This data comes from the over ten million consumer-initiated tests taken daily by people seeking to understand the performance and quality of their internet connection.

“When networks are under usage strain, like they are in this unprecedented time of lockdown in India due to COVID-19, it is natural that they experience some level of slowdown,” said Doug Suttles, CEO of Ookla. In March 2020, India ranked 130th for mobile data, 2 spots lower than February 2020. India also dropped two spots on fixed broadband and is now ranks 71st globally in that category.

According to Ookla’s March Speedtest Global Index, UAE is in the first position for mobile broadband internet speed with a mean download of 83.52 Mbps. Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband internet speed with a mean download of 197.26 Mbps.

Meanwhile, India took a slight dip in mean mobile download speed during the coronavirus lockdown. It went down from 11.83 Mbps in February to 10.15 Mbps in March 2020. Similarly, mean download speeds on fixed broadband have decreased from 39.65 Mbps in February to 35.98 Mbps in March. The mean fixed broadband speed in India has been declining since the beginning of 2020. It has gone down from 41.48 Mbps in January to 35.98 Mbps in March, a drop by 5.5 Mbps.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2020 1:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 9, 2020 1:55 PM IST

