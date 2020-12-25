Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer

has been one of the most awaited games of the year. However, the launch did not go as planned, as it was filled with bugs and the company even had to roll back the PlayStation variant of the game, issuing refunds. Now, the game’s developer CD Projekt SA has been sued by an investor who claims the company misled him about the potential of the game. The error filled release of the game has caused the shares to take a nosedive. Also Read - Microsoft Word to receive a new grammar assistant for Windows 10

Investor Andrew Trampe, sued the polish game developer in the Los Angeles federal court on Thursday, seeking to represent other investors who bought the company’s securities, due to the company’s false promises for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.06 patch update for PCs and consoles released, fixes save file issue

The complaint states that CD Projekt SA failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs.” Due to which had to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store, and both , Sony had to offer full refunds for the game. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X: Best TVs to game on

Because of the erroneous launch, the company’s American depositary receipts fell by 25 percent within three days of the game launch on December 10. They fell by another 16 percent after Sony removed the game from its Playstation store on December 18.

The company recently announced that it had sold a total of 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 by December 20, factoring in the number of refund requests made by customers. However, it did not announce the exact information about the scale of refunds.

Take note, the company is still selling the physical retail copies of the game for the and via Amazon and Games The Shop in India.