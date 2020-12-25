comscore Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer | BGR India
Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer; here's why

Investor Andrew Trampe, sued the polish game developer in the LA federal court on Thursday, due to its false promises for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red recently announced that it had sold a total of 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 by December 20. (Image: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most awaited games of the year. However, the launch did not go as planned, as it was filled with bugs and the company even had to roll back the PlayStation variant of the game, issuing refunds. Now, the game’s developer CD Projekt SA has been sued by an investor who claims the company misled him about the potential of the game. The error filled release of the game has caused the shares to take a nosedive. Also Read - Microsoft Word to receive a new grammar assistant for Windows 10

Investor Andrew Trampe, sued the polish game developer in the Los Angeles federal court on Thursday, seeking to represent other investors who bought the company’s securities, due to the company’s false promises for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.06 patch update for PCs and consoles released, fixes save file issue

The complaint states that CD Projekt SA failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs.” Due to which Sony had to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store, and both Microsoft, Sony had to offer full refunds for the game. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X: Best TVs to game on

Because of the erroneous launch, the company’s American depositary receipts fell by 25 percent within three days of the game launch on December 10. They fell by another 16 percent after Sony removed the game from its Playstation store on December 18.

The company recently announced that it had sold a total of 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 by December 20, factoring in the number of refund requests made by customers. However, it did not announce the exact information about the scale of refunds.

Take note, the company is still selling the physical retail copies of the game for the PS4 and Xbox One via Amazon and Games The Shop in India.

  • Published Date: December 25, 2020 5:54 PM IST

Related Stories

Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer

News

Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer
Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

News

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor
CD Projekt Red released hotfix patch update 1.06 for Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

CD Projekt Red released hotfix patch update 1.06 for Cyberpunk 2077
Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Gaming

Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
Cyberpunk 2077 save game error affecting PC a lot of users

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 save game error affecting PC a lot of users

Best Sellers