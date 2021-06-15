comscore iOS 12.5.4 released for older iPhones with major security updates
Apple introduces iOS 12.5.4 with major security updates: Is your iPhone on the list?

Apple has introduced iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones and iPads, which brings important security updates to the older Apple devices.

While Apple decided to drop future iOS updates for a few older iPhones, it still cares for them. Hence, the new iOS 12.5.4 update for some iPhones and iPad models. The new update is primarily meant to add important security updates and is recommended for all. Also Read - Meet Indian developer who wins Apple Design award for his music app NaadSadhana

These security updates are meant to fix a few vulnerabilities that affect memory corruption and WebKit. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - iPad Mini for 2021 to ditch fat bezels, could bring along new Apple Pencil Mini

iOS 12.5.4 now rolling out

The new iOS update fixes the issue wherein a memory corruption issue in the ASN.1 decoder was found. This flaw led to the processing of a “maliciously crafted certificate” which led to arbitrary code execution. The affected code was removed as part of the update. Also Read - iOS 4 is now available again on modern iPhones, complete with Home button: How to get it

Then there were two WebKit issues that were dealt with. There were two memory corruption issues that were sorted with better state and memory management.  Apple is aware that both these WebKit issues may have been exploited.

iOS 12.5.4 has started rolling out for the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 6, the iPhone 6 Plus, the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, the iPad mini 3, and the iPod touch (6th generation). These were the devices that didn’t get the iOS 13 update when it was released.

This comes after the recent iOS 12.5.3 update that was released in May. This update also introduced some security fixes for WebKit issues.

Apple is currently on iOS 15, which got introduced at the recently concluded WWDC 2021. The latest update brings forward tons of new features, including, better notifications panel, the new Focus mode, and new features for FaceTime. There are changes for the Camera app that includes the Live Text feature, Safari browser new features, and loads more. All this comes along with major security features.

iOS 15 will be released for the latest iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone X series, and even the six-year-old iPhone 6S.

  Published Date: June 15, 2021 9:05 AM IST

