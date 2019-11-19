In quite unexpected fashion, Apple is rolling out yet another iOS update for its users. This is the latest in a string of patches to come out since iOS 13 rolled out last month. Recently, it rolled out iOS 13.2 update where it added support for Deep Fusion photography and the AirPods Pro last month. Read on to find out everything on the latest iOS 13.2.3 update.

iOS 13.2.3 update details

The update is around 90MB in size, but the actual size will vary depending on the device. As per the changelog, the latest iOS update fixes an issue affecting system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes. It also resolves issues preventing Mail from fetching new messages and failing to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts.

The update also fixes an issue where the Messages details view wouldn’t display photos, links or other attachments. Lastly, there is also a fix for an issue preventing apps from downloading content in the background.

It is quite evident now that Apple didn’t release a stable iOS 13 update last month. These updates may seem quite trivial, but they are important to maintain the superior user experience of iOS.

How to update?

For updating, head over to the Settings -> General -> Software Update. You will first need to download the update, and then install it on your device.

While Apple is fixing quite a few bugs on this update, there are surely others that are being worked on. We recommend keeping auto updates enabled and downloading every new patch going forward for the most stable performance.