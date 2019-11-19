comscore iOS 13.2.3 released with updates for Apple iPhones
  • Home
  • News
  • iOS 13.2.3 rolling out; here’s how to update your iPhones
News

iOS 13.2.3 rolling out; here’s how to update your iPhones

News

Apple is rolling out yet another iOS update, which brings with it a bunch of bug fixes. Read on to find out everything on the latest iOS update.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 11:51 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

In quite unexpected fashion, Apple is rolling out yet another iOS update for its users. This is the latest in a string of patches to come out since iOS 13 rolled out last month. Recently, it rolled out iOS 13.2 update where it added support for Deep Fusion photography and the AirPods Pro last month. Read on to find out everything on the latest iOS 13.2.3 update.

iOS 13.2.3 update details

The update is around 90MB in size, but the actual size will vary depending on the device. As per the changelog, the latest iOS update fixes an issue affecting system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes. It also resolves issues preventing Mail from fetching new messages and failing to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts.

The update also fixes an issue where the Messages details view wouldn’t display photos, links or other attachments. Lastly, there is also a fix for an issue preventing apps from downloading content in the background.

It is quite evident now that Apple didn’t release a stable iOS 13 update last month. These updates may seem quite trivial, but they are important to maintain the superior user experience of iOS.

How to update?

For updating, head over to the Settings -> General -> Software Update. You will first need to download the update, and then install it on your device.

While Apple is fixing quite a few bugs on this update, there are surely others that are being worked on. We recommend keeping auto updates enabled and downloading every new patch going forward for the most stable performance.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 11:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update
News
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update
Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Gaming

Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month

News

Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month

OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update
After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service

News

After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service
Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

हिंदी समाचार

Thomson ने Flipkart पर शुरू की Sale, 7,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं टीवी

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Note 10+ का Star Wars स्पेशल एडिशन, ये हैं खूबियां

Iron Man सूट को एक युवक ने इंडियन आर्मी के लिए किया डेवलप, देखें कैसे करता है काम

Vodafone-Idea का ग्राहकों को झटका, अगले महीने से महंगे हो जाएंगे कॉलिंग और इंटरनेट प्लान

Airtel Digital TV पर फ्री मिल रहा है 30 दिनों का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जल्दी करें

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update
Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India
Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month

News

Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month
OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India

News

OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India