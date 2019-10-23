comscore iOS 13.2 may launch before October 30; could roll out next week
iOS 13.2 with Deep Fusion camera technology may launch before October 30

It will come with the much anticipated Deep Fusion camera technology for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series devices. The company accidentally revealed that the next update will come out in a week

Apple iOS 13

Apple seems to be working hard at its next iOS update, the Apple iOS 13.2. According to a new report, it looks like the company will roll out iOS 13.2 update before October 30. It will come with the much anticipated Deep Fusion camera technology for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series devices. The company accidentally revealed that the next update will come out in a week. This information was spotted on the Betas Solo Pro product page.

iOS 13.2 update details

According to the report from CultofMac, the update will bring a number of new features in addition to Deep Fusion. These features include instant setup for Beats Solo Pro, and “dozens of additional emoji”. This likely means that Beats Solo Pro lacks the instant setup in iPhone devices with current updates. We have already seen this instant setup feature on the original Apple AirPods and the new AirPods. For context, the Beats Solo Pro is set to go on sale next week. As noted on the product page, Beats Solo Pro can connect to Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone or Mac.

It is possible that the headphones can reach the customer before the final version of iOS. However, it is possible that the company is trying its best to match the Beats Solo Pro launch date for iOS 13.2. For context, the company has already been beta-testing this new version “for weeks” now. In addition to this, Apple is likely to launch the fourth beta tomorrow.

It is also interesting to note that Apple has launched multiple revisions for the iOS 13 update launched about one and a half months back. As noted, iOS 13.2 is likely to be the fifth iOS 13 revision in less than two months. Apple initially announced the update at WWDC 2019. It is also worth noting that iOS 13.2 may not be the final iOS 13 revision to hunt down the bugs.

  Published Date: October 23, 2019 6:55 PM IST

