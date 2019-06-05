comscore
  iOS 13: Apple announces complete list of eligible devices
iOS 13: Apple announces complete list of eligible devices

At WWDC 2019, Apple announced iOS 13 for iPhones, new macOS Catalina, a new Mac Pro with modular design, and quite a few other things. And now the company has announced the list of devices that will support the new iOS and iPadOS.

Apple iPadOS 4

Apple is currently hosting its yearly developer conference, WWDC 2019, and the keynote saw a number of new announcements. The Cupertino-based tech company announced the newest iOS 13 for iPhones, new macOS Catalina, a new Mac Pro with modular design, and quite a few other things. On the software side of things, Apple also announced iPadOS for iPads, basically splitting iOS to form a new operating system designed especially for iPads.

The new iPadOS comes with a redesigned home screen, which now has widgets alongside app icons. These are the same widgets that you find in the Notification Center, but they are now available on the home screen. Apple has also added multitasking gestures such as drag and drop apps side-by-side, and quick sliding between multiple apps with just a swipe. Users can now see all these apps in Exposé-like view.

By separating iPadOS from iOS, Apple will get more freedom to tweak the OS for larger screen. The new iPadOS also comes with improved Files app with column view just like Finder on macOS, support for iCloud Drive, thumb drives and input devices like USB mouse. What’s more, you can also import photos directly into apps like Lightroom.

Another improvement Apple made to the iPadOS includes desktop-class browsing, and a download manager. There are 30 new keyboard shortcuts, photo upload option, text size control and other options that come as a part of iPadOS. Lastly, Apple has also improved copy and paste features on iPadOS. So now, you can use three fingers to pinch for copy, three finger spread to paste, and three-finger swipe for undo.

There’s a lot more that iPadOS brings to the table. Developer and consumer betas will be available soon for those who want to try out the OS before the official release. For now Apple has announced the iPhones that will be eligible for the newest iOS 13 that comes with a new system-wide Dark Mode, an improved keyboard with swipe functionality, and specific Apple Maps enhancements.

– iPhone XS
– iPhone XS Max
– iPhone XR
– iPhone X
– iPhone 8
– iPhone 8 Plus
– iPhone 7
– iPhone 7 Plus
– iPhone 6S
– iPhone 6S Plus
– iPhone SE
– iPod Touch (seventh generation)

While the list for the iPads that will support the new iPadOS with the exception of the original iPad Air and the iPad mini 2 are:

– iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)
– iPad Pro 12.9 (2017)
– iPad Pro 12.9 (2015)
– iPad Pro 11
– iPad Pro 10.5
– iPad Pro 9.7
– iPad 9.7 (2018)
– iPad 9.7 (2017)
– iPad Air
– iPad Air 2
– iPad mini 2019
– iPad mini 4

