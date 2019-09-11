comscore iOS 13 to release on September 19: Here's a list of compatible devices | BGR India
iOS 13 to release on September 19: Here's a list of compatible devices

The Apple iOS 13 update will be released on September 19, and users will be able to download the latest mobile operating system update globally on the same day. Not just that, Apple will release a follow up update, the iOS 13.1, on September 30.

  Published: September 11, 2019 10:29 AM IST
Apple iOS 13

Apple yesterday announced the iOS 13 stable roll out date alongside the new iPhone 11 series, Watch Series 5 and new 10.2-inch iPad launch in Cupertino, California. The Apple iOS 13 update will be released on September 19, and users will be able to download the latest mobile operating system update globally on the same day. Not just that, Apple will release a follow up update, the iOS 13.1, on September 30. The Cupertino major remove some of the features of iOS 13.0 for stability before final release, therefore the follow up update will soon follow after. Here’s everything you need to know.

iOS 13 release and list of eligible devices

As always, the latest iOS update – iOS 13 – will be available to all eligible devices together as a free download. Apple will roll out the update to all iPhone 6s or later devices on September 19. Even the iPhone SE and the 7th-generation iPod touch will also get the update on the same day. Here’s the full list of devices.

-Apple iPhone XS
-Apple iPhone XS Max
-Apple iPhone XR
-Apple iPhone X
-Apple iPhone 8
-Apple iPhone 8 Plus
-Apple iPhone 7
-Apple iPhone 7 Plus
-Apple iPhone 6s
-Apple iPhone 6s Plus
-Apple iPhone SE
-Apple iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

Apple has additionally announced that iPadOS availability as well. The iPadOS will be available starting September 30. At the event, the company announced that the update will be available as a free update for iPad Air 2 and later. It will also be available for all iPad Pro models, 5th generation iPad and later. Other compatible iPad models include the iPad mini 4 and later.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Price 64900 109900 99900
Chipset A13 Bionic SoC A13 Bionic processor A13 Bionic chipset
OS iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13
Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
Internal Memory 64GB storage 128GB storage 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12MP
Battery

  Published Date: September 11, 2019 10:29 AM IST

