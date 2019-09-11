iOS 13 to release on September 19: Here's a list of compatible devices

Apple yesterday announced the iOS 13 stable roll out date alongside the new iPhone 11 series, Watch Series 5 and new 10.2-inch iPad launch in Cupertino, California. The Apple iOS 13 update will be released on September 19, and users will be able to download the latest mobile operating system update globally on the same day. Not just that, Apple will release a follow up update, the iOS 13.1, on September 30. The Cupertino major remove some of the features of iOS 13.0 for stability before final release, therefore the follow up update will soon follow after. Here’s everything you need to know.

iOS 13 release and list of eligible devices

As always, the latest iOS update – iOS 13 – will be available to all eligible devices together as a free download. Apple will roll out the update to all iPhone 6s or later devices on September 19. Even the iPhone SE and the 7th-generation iPod touch will also get the update on the same day. Here’s the full list of devices.

-Apple iPhone XS

-Apple iPhone XS Max

-Apple iPhone XR

-Apple iPhone X

-Apple iPhone 8

-Apple iPhone 8 Plus

-Apple iPhone 7

-Apple iPhone 7 Plus

-Apple iPhone 6s

-Apple iPhone 6s Plus

-Apple iPhone SE

-Apple iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple has additionally announced that iPadOS availability as well. The iPadOS will be available starting September 30. At the event, the company announced that the update will be available as a free update for iPad Air 2 and later. It will also be available for all iPad Pro models, 5th generation iPad and later. Other compatible iPad models include the iPad mini 4 and later.

