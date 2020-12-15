iOS 14.3 released: New features, how to upgrade your iPhone

Apple has released the iOS 14.3 software version for all iPhone users globally including India. The latest iOS version brings support for Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max, launched recently. The update also adds the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and also introduces privacy information on the App Store that includes some new features and bug fixes for the iPhone. Additionally, Apple also released watchOS 7.2 for Watch users. Also Read - iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, will get iPhone 11 chipset

With the latest iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 update, Apple Watch gets the ability to monitor and classify cardio fitness, a strong predictor of overall health. This suggests that Apple Watch users will now be able to view how their cardio fitness level is classified based on their age group and sex in the Health app on iPhone. Users will also be notified if the range falls within the low range.

In an official press release Apple noted, "With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range. Breakthrough technology released in watchOS 7 allows Apple Watch to easily measure low cardio fitness, and today cardio fitness notifications empower users to be more active for dramatic long-term health benefits."

To set up the Cardio Fitness Levels feature and turn on cardio fitness notifications, Apple Watch users can visit the Health app on their iPhone to set up the.

How to upgrade to iOS 14.3

To upgrade your iPhone to the latest iOS 14.3 software version you can first connect your iPhone to a stable WiFi connection and then unlock your device to get started. Head over to the Settings app, then to General and then move to the Software update option. Click on the software update option and you will be able to see the iOS 14.3 version. Next, tap on the Download and Install option to upgrade your iPhone to the latest software version.