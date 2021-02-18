Apple has started rolling out the public beta update for iOS 14.5 as well as the iPadOS 14.5. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 might arrive for users next month: What we know so far

The new update brings a host of new features to the platform over the previous beta that was released a couple of weeks ago. Some of the most notable features to look forward to are the new emojis, Shortcuts app, updates to the Apple Music app and a few more cosmetic upgrades. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 mini: Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

The second version of iOS 14.5 beta with build number 18E5154f is available for download via an over-the-air update and both users and developers who have opted for the beta program can access it in the phone’s Settings. You also have the option to sign-up for the iOS beta program. Also Read - iPhone 13 might get variable refresh rates up to 240Hz, a first for Apple

What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta?

According to a 9to5Mac report, the new iOS 14.5 beta update brings with it over 200 new emojis including a new AirPods Max emoji.

The new update also brings with it new shortcuts for apps including ‘Take Screenshot’, ‘Orientation Lock’ where the Shortcuts app sets the screen orientation to ‘on’ or ‘off’. There is also a shortcut for the ‘Voice & Data mode’ that helps switch between 5G, 5G Auto, 4G, or 3G network depending on the iPhone you are using.

Apple Music users will now get swipe gestures to quickly add songs to your playlist. Users will also be able to see new pop-over menus for other controls. Apple had already added support for setting third-party music streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music to be set as default players for Siri in iOS 14.5 beta.

The final version of iOS 14.5 is expected to bring this feature to all users which means that HomePod and HomePod Mini users will also be able to use other music streaming apps as default.

Apple earlier released an update for users to unlock their iPhone using the Apple Watch while using their face masks to bypass the FaceID feature. With the new iOS beta update, WatchOS 7.4 users will now see an animation on the Apple Watch when they are trying to unlock their phones.

#watchOS7 in #watchOS 7.4 beta 2 the screen animation on #AppleWatch, related to unlocking your #iPhone (FaceID) with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask has been slightly redesigned https://t.co/HagE4WMEiM pic.twitter.com/eTUJzrcpxW — AR7 (@AR72014) February 16, 2021



iOs 14.5 beta update also brings a fix for the green tint issue than many iPhones users were facing and now mutes the microphone when you close the Smart Folio cover on the iPad (8th gen), iPad Air (4th-gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd gen), or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th gen).