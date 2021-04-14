comscore iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta released, stable launch later this month: How to download, new features
iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta version released, stable launch later this month: How to download

Apple has started releasing the latest beta version of the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 update. Here's how to download, check new features.

Apple begins releasing the latest beta version of the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 update. The company has officially announced to have released the eight developer beta updates for iPhones and iPads starting today. The stable update for the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is said to be released by the end of April. The exact timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro first look: iPhone 12-like design, smaller notch, bigger battery and more revealed

The latest iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta version for iPhone and iPad will be available to users who are enrolled in the company’s beta testing program, AppleInsider reveals. So, if you have already installed for iOS 14.5 beta 7, all you need to do is click on the update button to download an OTA update to the latest beta. Also Read - Apple’s Spring Loaded virtual event 2021 is set for April 20: New iPad Pros and more coming

To recollect, Apple release the seventh beta build for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 update last week. The first beta update was rolled out around two months ago. Also Read - Apple to hold special event on April 20, reveals Siri

How to download new iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta

As mentioned, if you have already installed the seventh beta build for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 update, all you will need to do is click on the update button. Ensure to connect your device to a stable network before starting the installation process.

To download the latest eighth beta build for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 update, you will first need to enroll to the company’s beta testing program and then follow the installation process.

New iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta update: Key features

One of the biggest highlights of the iOS 14.5 update is the inclusion of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency settings. This will push all the developers to first ask users for consent before using their personal data to track them across apps. The feature will allow users to be able to either let the app to track or ask the app not to track them. If users disable the tracking, apps will not be able to access an identifier used to track users across apps on their devices.

Some of the other improvements that the latest iOS update will bring include the support for wireless gaming controllers from the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. It will also bring better FaceID authentication even with your mask on, the catch here is, you need to own an Apple Watch in this case. Additionally, the iOS update will allow users to access over 200 new emoji and also get hands on new and improved Siri voices.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2021 12:17 PM IST

MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 5G chipset, to first power a Realme 5G smartphone
MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 5G chipset, to first power a Realme 5G smartphone
