iOS 14 announced: Release date, features and list of compatible devices
News

iOS 14 announced: Check release date, list of compatible devices, top features

News

Apple will start releasing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 software updates on September 16.

  Updated: September 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST
Apple iOS 14 redesigned home screen

Apple iOS 14

Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 software are official now and will be rolled out to the respective devices on September 16. Among all the operating systems, iOS 14 has received a major design overhaul. After downloading the stable update, the iPhone users will now be able to add widgets directly to the screen, with multiple sizes as an option. You can also long-press on any message to create an inline or “threaded” reply. Also Read - Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced; Everything you need to know

Apple has added new features to Maps. These are cycling as a transportation option, and routing for electric vehicle owners. So electric vehicle users can now find charging points anytime. iOS 14 also brings improved and redesigned Siri, and enhanced security and privacy features for its Safari browser. The brand has also included an in-built translator, so iPhone users now don’t need to rely on Google for the same. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched with blood oxygen monitoring and more; check details

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

iOS 14 users will also notice a new interface for Siri and incoming calls and a new picture-in-picture mode. The latter lets you watch videos while using other apps. Apple has also done something to let you know how data is shared across iOS. You will get notified of everything. Most of the features mentioned above are available on iPadOS 14. For iPad users, new widgets are limited to the “Today View.” Apple has also added better search capabilities. It is now allowing people to choose default apps for email and web browser. Also Read - Apple Time Flies Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 compatible devices

The devices that will get iOS 14 update include iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The list also includes iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. Those having iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod Touch (7th generation) will also be able to experience iOS 14.

iPadOS 14 compatible devices are iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Mini 4. The list also includes iPad (5th generation), iPad Mini (5th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (7th generation), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch. Devices like iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) will also get iPadOS 14 update.

  Published Date: September 16, 2020 10:03 AM IST
  Updated Date: September 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST

