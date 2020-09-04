comscore iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021 after ad industry backlashes
News

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021 after ad industry backlashes

News

Apple is considering delaying the special privacy feature until 2021 after the ad industry backlashes over the feature. iOS 14’s strict privacy norms could affect ad revenue by up to 50 percent.

  • Published: September 4, 2020 4:59 PM IST
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Representational Image

The iOS 14 update is going to be a massive upgrade for iPhone and iPad users. Apple is coming out with everything it can imagine in a bid to offer a secure user experience. While most of those features are welcome by users, the ad industry does not agree with all of them. In fact, one of the best privacy features in iOS 14 is facing a backlash and may cause Apple to delay it for an unknown amount of time. Also Read - iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook’s online advertising on iPhones, says Facebook Inc

According to a report from The Information, Apple has told a few developers about the delay in rolling app tracking to iOS 14. The feature could be delayed to 2021 as many companies have predicted massively revenue loss. Companies such as Facebook and various news publishers need app tracking data to serve personalized ads for every individual. Also Read - iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

The feature in question was introduced to enhance the privacy on iPhones and iPads. With app tracking, Apple wants to give its users the power to decide whether an app can track their usage to serve ads. Users on iOS 14 will be shown a prompt asking whether they want the tracking to be switched ON or OFF. With the tracking set to OFF, iOS 14 will simply block all tracking efforts from the concerned sources. Also Read - Instagram says the 'camera on' indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug; plans a fix

The option to disable ad tracking can affect ad companies highly. Facebook, for instance, declared that it could see revenue losses up to 50 percent once the feature is rolled out. Facebook’s major source of revenue is ads and it achieves by tracking user preferences and then serving it externally. With no app tracking, Facebook will be unable to serve ads to users’ iPhones and iPads.

iOS 14 bringing massive upgrades

The app tracking feature is one of the many features coming to iOS 14 in the upcoming months. With iOS 14, Apple will reinforce the privacy and security of iPhones. iOS will now notify you if an app is using your microphone or camera in the background. Your iPhone and iPad will show colored dots in the notification bar whenever there’s access to the sensors. Moreover, users can now let apps and service take an approximate location instead of pinpointing your position on the grid.

Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 with fix for green tinted displays and storage issue

Also Read

Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 with fix for green tinted displays and storage issue

iOS 14 will also bring a lot of customization options to iPhones for the first time. Users can have widgets on the homescreen across any position. Additionally, there’s an App Library that organizes all apps in separate categories and hides away from the homescreen. This is similar to the app drawer from Android.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
News
iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

News

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 lowest price deal of Rs 47,999 on Amazon India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 lowest price deal of Rs 47,999 on Amazon India

TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a Poco M2 Pro

Gaming

TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a Poco M2 Pro

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

News

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express

News

Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express
Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe

News

Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe
Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report

News

Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report
Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Messenger पर आया WhatsApp का ये फीचर, जल्द ही सभी को मिलेगा अपडेट

iPhone 12 Pro Max की कनेक्टिविटी फीचर को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा

Tecno ने Helio G90T चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च किया दमदार Tecno Camon 16 Premier स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर बेच रहा अमेजन

दो दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ वाला Nokia 5.3 Amazon पर दोबारा सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
News
iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

News

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak
Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G
Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

News

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers