iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

The iOS 14 update is going to be a massive upgrade for iPhone and iPad users. Apple is coming out with everything it can imagine in a bid to offer a secure user experience. While most of those features are welcome by users, the ad industry does not agree with all of them. In fact, one of the best privacy features in iOS 14 is facing a backlash and may cause Apple to delay it for an unknown amount of time. Also Read - iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook’s online advertising on iPhones, says Facebook Inc

According to a report from The Information, Apple has told a few developers about the delay in rolling app tracking to iOS 14. The feature could be delayed to 2021 as many companies have predicted massively revenue loss. Companies such as Facebook and various news publishers need app tracking data to serve personalized ads for every individual. Also Read - iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

The feature in question was introduced to enhance the privacy on iPhones and iPads. With app tracking, Apple wants to give its users the power to decide whether an app can track their usage to serve ads. Users on iOS 14 will be shown a prompt asking whether they want the tracking to be switched ON or OFF. With the tracking set to OFF, iOS 14 will simply block all tracking efforts from the concerned sources. Also Read - Instagram says the 'camera on' indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug; plans a fix

The option to disable ad tracking can affect ad companies highly. Facebook, for instance, declared that it could see revenue losses up to 50 percent once the feature is rolled out. Facebook’s major source of revenue is ads and it achieves by tracking user preferences and then serving it externally. With no app tracking, Facebook will be unable to serve ads to users’ iPhones and iPads.

iOS 14 bringing massive upgrades

The app tracking feature is one of the many features coming to iOS 14 in the upcoming months. With iOS 14, Apple will reinforce the privacy and security of iPhones. iOS will now notify you if an app is using your microphone or camera in the background. Your iPhone and iPad will show colored dots in the notification bar whenever there’s access to the sensors. Moreover, users can now let apps and service take an approximate location instead of pinpointing your position on the grid.

iOS 14 will also bring a lot of customization options to iPhones for the first time. Users can have widgets on the homescreen across any position. Additionally, there’s an App Library that organizes all apps in separate categories and hides away from the homescreen. This is similar to the app drawer from Android.