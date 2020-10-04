Apple’s iOS 14 rolled out for iPhone and iPad late last month. The new updates can be installed just like any other updates. If you don’t get a notification on your iPad or iPhone for the respective new updates, you can perform a manual search by just heading over to Settings and selecting General > Software Update. Also Read - iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

Apple usually offers short term update fairly quickly after its major releases. The .0.1 updates offer general performance improvements to the tablet. Along with bug fixes and features that missed out on the recently released main update. But even then, many users have complained about battery drain issues with the new iOS version. Forcing them to seek help from the company. While Apple did offer the iOS 14.0.1 update, the battery drain issue didn’t end for users. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

And turns out, the battery drain issue requires manual effort from users. And this will work with a factory reset of the device. Apple has shared a support note for Watch and iPhone users. It’s very rare for the company to suggest resetting the device to fix some issue. And since battery is a crucial part of the hardware, users are probably better off following Apple’s suggestion. Having said that, factory reset is never easy, especially for iPhone. Also Read - YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture, except on premium accounts

Users will have to backup all the data residing on the iPhone. And also make sure that everything is safely available through their iCloud account. Once that is done, head over to general settings on the iPhone and select reset to wipe all the data from the device. After you restart the device, select backup to restore option to retrieve all the data available for the account.

iOS 14 code hints iPhone 12 not shipping with Earpods

iOS 14 codes have hinted at Apple’s intentions to avoid the EarPods in the box. A recent report from MacRumors suggests that Apple won’t be including the EarPods earphones in the box anymore. Codes in iOS 14.2 beta suggest the absence of EarPods in the box. In the section mentioning RF Exposure, iOS 14.2 now says, “To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.”

Story Timeline