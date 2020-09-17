comscore iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India: Here’s how to get the update on your iPhone, iPad
News

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India: Here’s how to get the update on your iPhone, iPad

News

Apple is releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates for users of the iPhones and iPads in India. The update is coming to iPhone 6s and newer iPhone models this year.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 9:58 AM IST
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Representational Image

If you have long waited for the fancy-looking widgets breaking the monotony on your iPhone homescreen, there’s good news. Apple is rolling out the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 update for Indian users as you read. The update comes a day after Apple announced the stable release of iOS 14 at the Septmeber 15 Apple event. iOS 14 was unveiled in the summer and has been in beta ever since. Also Read - iOS 14 announced: Check release date, list of compatible devices, top features

There are chances that your iPhone may already have downloaded the update overnight and thrown-up a prompt to install it. Same could be case for iPad users. If that hasn’t happened, there’s nothing to worry. As is the usual drill, head over to Software Update under Settings and you will receive the notification for the iOS 14 update. It weighs almost 3.36GB on the iPhone SE and the iPad Air. Also Read - iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021 after ad industry backlashes

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Once you download and install the update, iOS 14 brings a couple of changes to user experience. The most prominent one has to be the new widgets on the homescreen. Apple finally lets users customize the homescreen with resizable widgets. There’s even an App Library to the extreme right, allowing you to hide the unnecessary homescreen pages. With iOS 14, you get the Translate app and support for app clips. Also Read - iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

Apart from the visual overhaul, iOS 14 also doubles down on privacy and security. One can now give na approximate location access to apps yo safeguard privacy. Every time an app has access to the microphone or camera or location, the OS will show a colored icon on the notification bar to keep you aware. The Control Center also updates you which sensor was accessed recently.

iOS 14 supported devices

Apple is almost unbeatable when it comes to support for the latest software. The iOS 14 update is coming to the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (1st generation) and iPhone SE (2nd generation). The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus miss out on the latest update, given that they are almost six years old.

Apple tells you why iPad still doesn’t have a calculator app

Also Read

Apple tells you why iPad still doesn’t have a calculator app

iPadOS 14 supported devices

If you are an iPad user, Apple is rolling out the iPadOS 14 update to a lot of older iPad models. The iPadOs 14 update is coming to iPad Air 2 and newer, iPad Mini 4 and iPad Mini (5th Gen), iPad 5th Gen and newer, and all the iPad Pro models. Do note that the iPadOS 14 gains new Apple Pencil features as well as multitasking features.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 9:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more
News
Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more
OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

News

OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

News

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check details

News

Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check details

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check details

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

News

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India
Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty

Entertainment

Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty
Apple One subscription announced with India pricing

News

Apple One subscription announced with India pricing
iOS 14 announced: Check release date, list of compatible devices, top features

News

iOS 14 announced: Check release date, list of compatible devices, top features
Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced

News

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced

हिंदी समाचार

POCO X3 दमदार फीचर्स के साथ 22 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें संभावित कीमत

BSNL ने दिसंबर तक बढ़ाया फ्री Work@Home ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का फिर मिलेगा का मौका, इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे होगी सेल

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro FCC और BIS सर्टिफिकेशन साइट्स पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

WhatsApp Web में जल्द जुड़ेंगे नए आइकन्स और कॉल बटन, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस होगा बेहतर

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more
News
Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more
OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

News

OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications
iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

News

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India
Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check details

News

Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check details
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers