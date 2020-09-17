iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

If you have long waited for the fancy-looking widgets breaking the monotony on your iPhone homescreen, there’s good news. Apple is rolling out the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 update for Indian users as you read. The update comes a day after Apple announced the stable release of iOS 14 at the Septmeber 15 Apple event. iOS 14 was unveiled in the summer and has been in beta ever since. Also Read - iOS 14 announced: Check release date, list of compatible devices, top features

There are chances that your iPhone may already have downloaded the update overnight and thrown-up a prompt to install it. Same could be case for iPad users. If that hasn’t happened, there’s nothing to worry. As is the usual drill, head over to Software Update under Settings and you will receive the notification for the iOS 14 update. It weighs almost 3.36GB on the iPhone SE and the iPad Air. Also Read - iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021 after ad industry backlashes

Once you download and install the update, iOS 14 brings a couple of changes to user experience. The most prominent one has to be the new widgets on the homescreen. Apple finally lets users customize the homescreen with resizable widgets. There’s even an App Library to the extreme right, allowing you to hide the unnecessary homescreen pages. With iOS 14, you get the Translate app and support for app clips. Also Read - iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

Apart from the visual overhaul, iOS 14 also doubles down on privacy and security. One can now give na approximate location access to apps yo safeguard privacy. Every time an app has access to the microphone or camera or location, the OS will show a colored icon on the notification bar to keep you aware. The Control Center also updates you which sensor was accessed recently.

iOS 14 supported devices

Apple is almost unbeatable when it comes to support for the latest software. The iOS 14 update is coming to the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (1st generation) and iPhone SE (2nd generation). The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus miss out on the latest update, given that they are almost six years old.

iPadOS 14 supported devices

If you are an iPad user, Apple is rolling out the iPadOS 14 update to a lot of older iPad models. The iPadOs 14 update is coming to iPad Air 2 and newer, iPad Mini 4 and iPad Mini (5th Gen), iPad 5th Gen and newer, and all the iPad Pro models. Do note that the iPadOS 14 gains new Apple Pencil features as well as multitasking features.