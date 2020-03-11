comscore iOS 14: Check out expected new features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iOS 14 to bring listed app view, Siri suggestions and more: Report
News

iOS 14 to bring listed app view, Siri suggestions and more: Report

News

Apple will implement the new list view in a separate home screen page, where users will be able to see recently used apps, unread apps or all apps in one place.

  • Published: March 11, 2020 1:05 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (4)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple is reportedly developing a new interface for its next iOS update, iOS 14. The new interface will feature elements never seen before in Apple’s smartphone operating system. This includes a new page where iPhone users will be able to view all their applications in a list-like view.

Related Stories


As of now, iOS apps can only be browsed on the home screen and through search. The new feature will, however, add an extra page on the home screen, reports 9to5mac.com. In iOS 14 these apps will be listed vertically, allowing a more quick and efficient way of finding your most-used apps.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

Further, the list view will allow several different sorting options. This will allow you to categorize apps in the list by their recent use, putting the most used apps on top. There is also a setting where you’ll only see apps that have unread notifications left. A simple all apps setting will display all your applications on the list.

The feature seems to be taken from Apple’s watchOS where a similar feature is called List-View. This helps users find apps quickly. On the iOS 14 interface, the feature will make it easier for users to quickly find applications that are lost somewhere in the home screen pages.

Apart from the list view feature, Apple will also implement smart suggestions powered by Siri in iOS 14. This will help users with applications they might be looking for. This will likely be similar to the Google launcher suggestions you got on top of the App Drawer on Android devices.

Apple may transform its fortune in 2020 in the Indian market: Experts

Also Read

Apple may transform its fortune in 2020 in the Indian market: Experts

Other iOS 14 changes

Another recent report by the publication also revealed that the iOS 14 update will include support for mouse cursors and new gesture capabilities. There will also reportedly be new tracked gestures that will make switching between apps faster. This will likely come in handy with Apple’s new Smart Keyboard with trackpad.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details
iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

News

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check best offers

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check best offers

BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls

Telecom

BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

News

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India

Smart TVs

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India
iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

News

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps
Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

News

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2
Oppo F15 discount was temporary; company confirms

Deals

Oppo F15 discount was temporary; company confirms
Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने जारी किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, उपभओक्ताओं को मिलेगी डेटा, कॉलिंग और ये सुविधा

बदल गया Hotstar का नाम और लोगो, देखने को मिलेंगे के कई दमदार नए शो

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च को लेकर सामने आई ये अहम जानकारी

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फीचर और कीमत

Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन 48MP क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा और Snapdragon 675 चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

News

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps
News
iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps
Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

News

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2
Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website
Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online
Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

News

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump