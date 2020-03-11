Apple is reportedly developing a new interface for its next iOS update, iOS 14. The new interface will feature elements never seen before in Apple’s smartphone operating system. This includes a new page where iPhone users will be able to view all their applications in a list-like view.

As of now, iOS apps can only be browsed on the home screen and through search. The new feature will, however, add an extra page on the home screen, reports 9to5mac.com. In iOS 14 these apps will be listed vertically, allowing a more quick and efficient way of finding your most-used apps.

Further, the list view will allow several different sorting options. This will allow you to categorize apps in the list by their recent use, putting the most used apps on top. There is also a setting where you’ll only see apps that have unread notifications left. A simple all apps setting will display all your applications on the list.

The feature seems to be taken from Apple’s watchOS where a similar feature is called List-View. This helps users find apps quickly. On the iOS 14 interface, the feature will make it easier for users to quickly find applications that are lost somewhere in the home screen pages.

Apart from the list view feature, Apple will also implement smart suggestions powered by Siri in iOS 14. This will help users with applications they might be looking for. This will likely be similar to the Google launcher suggestions you got on top of the App Drawer on Android devices.

Other iOS 14 changes

Another recent report by the publication also revealed that the iOS 14 update will include support for mouse cursors and new gesture capabilities. There will also reportedly be new tracked gestures that will make switching between apps faster. This will likely come in handy with Apple’s new Smart Keyboard with trackpad.