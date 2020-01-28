comscore iOS 14 to support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
iOS 14 will support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13: Report

Apple is expected to host its yearly developer conference, WWDC 2020, in June this year. At the event, the Cupertino giant is likely to announce the newest iOS 14 for iPhones and iPadOS 14 for iPads

Apple is expected to host its yearly developer conference, WWDC 2020, in June this year. At the event, the Cupertino giant is likely to announce the newest iOS 14 for iPhones and iPadOS 14 for iPads. Ahead of the release, a fresh report has suggested that the upcoming iOS 14 will offer support for iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices that are currently running iOS 13.

iPhonesoft, which is a french website, has reported that 2020’s iOS release will support all the previously supported devices, but the same will not be the case with iPadOS. Apart from iPhone SE, and the almost five-year-old iPhone 6s, the upcoming iOS 14 might also support the 7th generation iPod touch. Of course, iOS 14 2020 Apple devices, and it is likely to support the 2019 Apple iPhones too. These include iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11.

iOS 14 could also support iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The list is also expected to include iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and iPod touch (7th generation). Furthermore, the cited source suggested that iPadOS 14 might cut two devices from its support list, which could be the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. The main culprits here are the outdated Apple A8 and A8X chipsets.

The list devices that could iPadOS 14 support include iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro 11, iPad Pro 10.5 (2017), iPad Pro 9.7 (2016), and iPad 10.2. Other iPads, including iPad 9.7 (2018), iPad 9.7 (2017), iPad mini (2019) and iPad Air (2019) are also expected to get the upcoming iPadOS support. 9to5mac first reported about this development. Besides, if rumors and leaks are to be believed, Apple might finally launch the successor to the iPhone SE in 2020. The company could launch this handset with iPhone SE 2 name label.

Features Apple iPhone SE Apple iPhone 6s (32 GB)
Price 21499 42900
Chipset A9 processor paired with M9 co-processor,64 bit Apple A9 64-bit processor with M9 motion coprocessor
OS iOS 9.3 iOS 9
Display Retina Display,LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors-4-inch-640 x 1136 pixels LED-backlit IPS LCD Technology,Retina HD Display with 3D?Touch, LED Backlit Widescreen, 326 PPI, 500 cd/m2 Maximum Brightness, Full sRGB Standard, Dual Domain Pixels for Wide Viewing Angles, Fingerprint Resistant Oleophobic Coating, Display Zoom, Reachability -4.7 inches -HD 750 x 1334 pixels
Internal Memory 16GB, 2GB RAM 32 GB,2 GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP iSight Camera 12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Front Camera 1.2 MP with Face detection,Timer and Burst mode 5 MP, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
Battery 1642 mAh battery 1715 mAh

