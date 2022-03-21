comscore iOS 15.4 update causing battery drain issue for iPhone users
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

image: 9to5 Mac

iOS 15.4 update has been rolling out to users for a few days now. The update brings some important feature updates including the ability to use FaceID with a mask on. Some users who updated to the latest software claim that after the update, battery life has been impacted substantially. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders hint at punch hole design, gold colour variant

Users are taking to Twitter to complain about the drop in battery life. While there are complains originating from different series of iPhones, most of the people reporting the issue have an iPhone 13 series device. Also Read - Apple Watch saves life of Haryana dentist: Here’s what Tim Cook said

One iPhone 13 users said, “Recent update of iOS 15.4 is causing a faster battery drainage in iPhone 13. Seems to be some compatibility issue with hardware, hampering the performance of the device directly! Please check ASAP.”

There are also users on the previous generation of flagships complaining about battery drain issue. One user wrote,” #iOS154 causes serious #batterydrain on #iphone12. 1 hour of screen time and I’ve lost almost 50% of the battery.”

The reason behind the battery drain issue is not made clear as yet. However, it seems like the iOS 15.4 has a bug which is causing the iPhone 13 and some iPhone 12 series battery drain.

While Apple is yet to provide a statement for this new flaw, we can’t be sure about the scale of the issue. Apple has rolled out the new update all the way to iPhone 6S.

Apple is expected to release an update to fix the issue completely. For those who haven’t updated to the iOS 15.4 version, it is better to hold up till things get clearer

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 1:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 21, 2022 3:31 PM IST

Best Sellers