iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years: Report

When taking into account iPhones released more than four years ago, 82 percent of all devices are running iOS 15. Fourteen percent are running iOS 14, and 4 percent are running an earlier version of iOS.

Ahead of the iOS 16 release, a new report has claimed that tech giant Apple’s iOS 15 is now installed on 89 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years, while 10 percent continue to run iOS 14. Also Read - Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

According to MacRumors, the tech giant updated its iOS 15 installation numbers for the first time in five months, giving us a clearer picture of just how many devices are running the latest update nine months after it launched. Also Read - Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Only one percent have an earlier version of iOS installed, the report said. Also Read - WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

Apple last updated its aCEiOS 15aCE installation numbers in January, and adoption rates have risen since then. Back in January, just 72 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years were running iOS 15.

Since January, Apple has added multiple new features through iOS updates, including iOS 15.4, a major update that brought Face ID with Mask support, Universal Control, and new emojis.

–IANS

  Published Date: June 6, 2022 9:14 AM IST

