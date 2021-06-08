When will your iPhone get iOS 15 software update?

Apple is yet to reveal the release date for the latest iteration of iOS but it did confirm the timeline. The newly announced iOS 15 update will be available for all the compatible iPhone models this fall. Also Read - iPad OS 15 announced: Supported devices, new features

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at the end of WWDC 2021 event that the developers beta will arrive today and public beta will be available next month. The specific release date for beta rollout hasn't been revealed yet. You must note that beta updates usually come with bugs and issues, so update to the iOS 15 beta version at your own risk.

iOS 15 release timeline

While the release date for iOS 15 is yet to be revealed we expect the official rollout of the latest iteration of iOS to happen once the iPhone 13 series goes official. If rumours are considered, the upcoming iPhone flagship series will go official possible in the month of September. The date again, remains a mystery. With iOS 15 software, Apple brings a host of new features for iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Maps and much more.

Apple iPhone 6s and above models will get the taste of the new iOS 15 software version. Check the full list iOS 15 supported devices below:

Supported iOS 15 devices: Full list

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)