iOS 16 brings a lock to hidden and deleted folders in the Photos app

Earlier this week, Apple took wraps off the iOS 16 for the iPhones. The new OS will run out of the box on the forthcoming iPhone 14 series. While the iOS 16 has a lot of noticeable features, it also brings a much-needed feature, which may not be visible until you head to Photos. It brings lock support to the hidden folder, At last! Also Read - Apple's 3nm M2 Pro chipset to go into mass production later this year

The Hidden & Deleted Photos finally get a lock

With the new iOS 16, users can lock hidden photos with a Touch ID or Face ID. It means you no longer have to hide a photo for your friends to find in the folder section. Well, the hidden folder will still be noticeable in the folder section of the Photos app, but it will have a lock symbol on the right side. So no more looking at your hidden photos. If anyone tries to open the hidden folder, the iPhone will immediately start Face ID/Touch ID looking for the registered face/fingerprint. Also Read - Apple iPhone and AirPods to adopt USB-C by fall 2024: All you need to know

Interestingly, not just the hidden folder, but the deleted folder also got a Touch ID and Face ID support. The lock for both folders will be turned on by default when you upgrade to iOS 16. However, you will be able to turn off the lock from Settings. For that, you need to go to Settings of the Photos app. Also Read - Apple’s AR/VR headset to arrive in Q2 2023: Ming Chi Kuo

While this feature is essential and many users waited for it for a long time to arrive, Apple didn’t mention it at the WWDC 2022 event. Apple’s major focus for the iOS 16 was on the lock screen, widgets, audio iMessage & Edit/Undo, shared iCloud photo libraries for families, Live text for videos, Home App, and others.

With iOS 16, users can customize their lock screen. Different fonts for time, wallpapers, and interactive widgets can be placed on the home screen of the iPhone. Notifications will also be placed at the bottom on the new iOS. Apart from the lock screen, Apple added audio messages to the iMessage. Users can also edit a sent message and recall a message on iMessage.

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16 for developers starting this week. It should be available in the “Public Beta” version in a few weeks, followed by a stable release in September. As said above, the iPhone 14 series including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max (possible names) will come with iOS 16 out of the box.