iOS 16 is rolling out today but do not expect all features right away

iOS 16 is rolling out today but do not expect all features to be available right away

While some features are strictly restricted to newer iPhone models, some features are not going to make it to today's release of iOS 16.

Image: Apple

iOS 16 will start rolling out to eligible iPhone models later today and it will bring a host of features. However, not everything Apple announced at WWDC will be available to you right away. While some features are strictly restricted to newer iPhone models, some features are not going to make it to today’s release of iOS 16. It is not new for Apple to reserve some features of a new software version for later releases in the cycle, so the features that the company will hold might make it to iOS 16.1 or later. Also Read - After iPhone 14 series, Apple gearing to launch new iPads, Macs soon

Following are the features that are unlikely to make it to the iOS 16 version that you will start receiving later today: Also Read - iOS 16 starts rolling out today: Check out its top features here

iCloud Shared Photo Library

iOS 16 will come with a Shared Photo Library for iCloud photos, which could be one of the most anticipated features. Unlike a shared album of photos, the iCloud Shared Photo Library will automatically share a photo or a video among family members. iCloud Photos will detect faces in a photo or a video and share it with family members. But while you are awaiting the feature, it will not be readily available to you after you upgrade the software of your iPhone to iOS 16. Apple has said the feature will be “coming later this year” without mentioning exactly when. Also Read - Apple might launch its hardware subscription service later this year: Gurman

Live Activities

Apple is changing how notifications will appear on the iPhone with iOS 16. A new feature called Live Activities will let notifications dynamically update the status of the activity that the app is associated with. For instance, the progress of your Swiggy order will automatically update in the notification without needing you to tap it to open the app and check the status. Similarly, these activities will show up for ride-hailing apps and fitness activities. This feature, however, will not be available to you right away.

Emergency SOS via Satellite

The biggest addition to the iPhone software is the addition of the Emergency SOS via Satellite, which will allow users of only the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 series to send brief emergency texts using satellite communication. This feature is meant for when you are in dire need to contact emergency services from a location without cellular network coverage. The Emergency SOS via Satellite service will be available in the US and Canada initially for free for the first two years. But Apple will not roll it out immediately to the new iPhone models. An Apple support document said the feature will be available “with an iOS 16 software update coming in November 2022.”

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 11:56 AM IST
