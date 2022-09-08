comscore Here’s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update
  • Home
  • News
  • Ios 16 Watchos 9 Are Coming To Iphones Apple Watch Series On September 16
News

iOS 16, WatchOS 9 are coming to iPhones, Apple Watch Series on September 12

News

Apple has launched the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 devices with iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 respectively. Here's when your device will get the latest software update.

Apple Software update

Image: Apple

Apple hosted its annual fall event last night wherein it launched a host of new devices including the iPhone 14 series smartphones, Apple Watch Series 8, second-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra among others. In addition to these devices, Apple also launched its next-gen operating systems — iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 — which the company will be shipping with its newly launched devices. Also Read - Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

At its Far Out event, Apple announced that it will start rolling out iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 on all supported devices globally starting September 12. Also Read - Twitter meme fest is back after the iPhone 14 series Apple Event

iOS 16 supported devices

As far as availability is concerned, iOS 16, in addition to being available on iPhone 14 series smartphones, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, will also be available on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, Max iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the second-generation iPhone SE and newer models. Also Read - Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series, but not for everyone

iOS 16 top features

As far as the top features are concerned, iOS 16 brings a host of new features to Apple’s iPhones. With iOS 16, iPhone users can create different Lock Screens by including a unique backdrop and style. They can also browse a gallery of wallpapers with suggested photos and themed collections for inspiration. The OS also brings a feature called ‘Live Activities’ to the supported iPhone that makes it easier for users to stay on top of things that are happening in real time from their Lock Screens

In addition to this, iOS 16 also brings the ability to edit sent messages in the company’s messaging app. Users can also mark a message as unread if they can’t respond in the moment and want to come back to it later. Users can also add emojis in a message using dictation.

WatchOS 9 supported devices

Coming to the WatchOS 9, the OS update, in addition to being available on the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and the second-generation Apple Watch SE, will also be available on the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch Series 7.

WatchOS 9 top features

As far the features are concerned, WatchOS 9 makes it easy for Apple Watch users to view key health metrices. Users can just turn the Digital Crown in their Apple Watch to view metrics such as Activity Rings, Heart Rate Zones, Power and Elevation. The WatchOS 9 brings a Race Route feature that lets users race against their last or best result and receive in-the-moment updates. It also brings a feature called Running Power, which is an instantaneous measure of users’ effort while running. Apple says Running Power helps users stay at a level you can sustain.

Lastly, the WatchOS 9 brings a new ap Medications, which helps users to discreetly and conveniently keep track of their medications, vitamins and supplements and set reminders for the same.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 10:02 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in pics: From price to features, check all details
Photo Gallery
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in pics: From price to features, check all details
How to use Gmail without an internet connection

How To

How to use Gmail without an internet connection

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Features

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

automobile

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

Google Maps gets a new way to help you find fuel efficient routes

Citro n C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Citroén C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: All you need to know

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone