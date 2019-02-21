comscore
iOS users can now follow their favourite places on Google Maps

Users can search for a place - whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in the neighborhood.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 5:44 PM IST
Apple users will now be able to stay up to date on their favourite places right from the Google Maps app on iOS, the Internet giant has announced.

Users can search for a place – whether it’s a new restaurant that just opened up in the neighborhood or that must-try bakery across town – and tap the “Follow” button.

“You’ll then be able to see important updates from these places in your ‘For You’ tab so you can quickly learn about upcoming events, offers and more,” Andrew Cooper, Product Manager, Google Maps, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

“And now, places and businesses all over the world can see their followers in the Google ‘My Business’ app, and actively post helpful information for their followers to see. The ‘Follow’ button starts rolling out on iOS today,” Cooper added.

This Google Maps feature was initially rolled out for Android devices in October 2018.

हिंदी समाचार

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी CENTRiC MWC 2019 में लॉन्च करेगी अपना पहला पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा स्मार्टफोन

ओप्पो F11 Pro की लाइव वीडियो हुई लीक, नॉच के बिना दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन

Nokia 8 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, नई अपडेट से फोन हो जाएगा बेहतर

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e भारत में कल से होगा प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Gully Boy एक्टर Ranveer Singh ने सेक्सी अंदाज में टीज किया शाओमी Redmi Note 7

