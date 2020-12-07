There have been a number of iPhone users on Reddit and Apple’s developer forums who are reporting battery issues with the latest iOS 14.2 updates. The highlight has been rapid battery drain as well as longer-than-usual charge times. Also Read - It just takes Rs 27,500 to build an iPhone 12 priced at Rs 79,900

According to a MacRumors report, most of the iPhones that have been affected appear to be the older models, such as the iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and first-generation iPhone SE. Some users have posted that the 2018 iPad Pro running iPadOS 14.2 also seems to have been affected.

Good news for the people who recently purchased the new iPhone 12 as it hasn't shown any problems due to the recent update.

Plenty of complaints have surfaced that their devices are draining over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and also seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use.

One of the users posted online saying, “I updated my iPhone 7+ to iOS 14.2 and now I have a battery drain problem and it takes a long time to be charged and warm up during charging.”

“My battery life hasn’t been as good either on 14.2. However, I’d gladly sacrifice more battery life… just fix the message notification bug, Apple please,” another said on Reddit.

It’s been just two weeks that iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 came out after iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1, in the second major update to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were released in September.

The iPhone maker also released iOS 14.2.1, with a key objective to address some of the bugs with MMS messages, made for iPhone hearing devices, and an incessant issue with screen responsiveness, with no new reports suggesting that the battery issue was fixed.

Apple has already released the third developer and public betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 so it is possible that Apple may fix the problem in that update.