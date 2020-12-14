comscore iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, to get iPhone 11 chip | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, will get iPhone 11 chipset
News

iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, will get iPhone 11 chipset

News

The next-gen base iPad 9 could get a new chipset, lose some of its weight, and offer a bigger display than the 2020 model.

Apple iPad 8th Gen (4)

Representative Image

Back in September, Apple launched a new base-level iPad at a starting price of Rs 29,990. Called the iPad 8th Gen, or iPad 8, this model was an evolution over the older model in just one way: it gained a newer A12 Bionic chip. We reviewed the iPad 8 and found it to be sufficient for most tablet needs. However, it felt old and there were areas where it needs upgrades. Turns out that Apple is already working on an upgrade that’s scheduled early next year and there are already some leaks to accompany it. Also Read - Google, Apple ask app developers to remove location tracking tech within two weeks

The next-gen base iPad is said to gain the same chipset as the iPhone 11, according to a recent post from tipster Tron (@cozyplanes). There’s no verification behind the leaked details but it seems believable, given the listed upgrades. Apple seems to use the last-gen iPad Air as the base for the next-gen iPad 9. The listed specs talk about an upgraded chipset promising better performance. Also Read - Apple’s Fitness+ will launch on December 14: Price and compatible devices

iPad 9 speculated specifications

Apple hasn’t revealed any plans for its 2021 launches yet but the next-gen iPad 9 seems to on the list for a possible launch in March. Compared to the current iPad 8, the iPad 9 is said to get a bigger 10.5-inch Retina display. Apple could use the A13 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 11 on this iPad. This will be accompanied by 4GB RAM, which is more than the 3GB RAM on the base iPad 8. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts but where are the discounts?

Apple iPad 8th Gen

The tip goes on to say this iPad 9 will be slimmer and lighter but it will retain its Home button with the TouchID sensor. This means the design is going to be similar to the older iPads instead of the modern-bezel-less design of the new iPad Air. Apple has a tendency to recycle its designs for as long as possible. In the case of the iPad 9, Apple could recycle the design of the last-gen iPad Air, which launched in 2019. Do note that this iPad Air was itself based on the design of the first-gen iPad Pro.

Despite the updated hardware, Apple is going to aim for even lower prices with this iPad. The tip says that we can expect a starting price of $299, which is much lower than the base variant of the iPad 8. There are chances that Apple could stick to its 32GB storage variant to attain the lower price. Moreover, this iPad 9 could still stick to the first-gen Apple Pencil with its weird charging mechanism.

We advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt as Apple is yet to reveal anything officially on this front. Rumors in the Apple universe also suggest a new iPhone SE model for 2021 with a bigger display and bigger battery, which could essentially be based on the iPhone 8 Plus.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2020 11:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 14, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23 in India
News
Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23 in India
Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, could launch in January 2021

Laptops

Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, could launch in January 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild with a new camera design

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild with a new camera design

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again

OnePlus 9: This is how it looks for real!

Mobiles

OnePlus 9: This is how it looks for real!

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, to get iPhone 11 chip

Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23 in India

Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, could launch in January 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild with a new camera design

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, to get iPhone 11 chip

News

iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, to get iPhone 11 chip
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Google, Apple ask app creators to omit location tracking tech

News

Google, Apple ask app creators to omit location tracking tech
Apple s Fitness+ subscription will launch on December 14

News

Apple s Fitness+ subscription will launch on December 14

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G को Android 11 के साथ फिर से किया गया स्पॉट, जानें लॉन्च डेट, कीमत और फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 18 दिसंबर से होगा शुरु, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट्स पर 80 प्रतिशत तक की छूट

Xiaomi Mi 11 सीरीज की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, इसी महीने होगा लॉन्च

Realme X7 Pro स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरा, 4,500mh बैटरी के साथ 17 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Infinix Smart HD 2021 फोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Rs 5,999 में ऑफिशियल, X1 Android TV के जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, to get iPhone 11 chip
News
iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, to get iPhone 11 chip
Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23 in India

News

Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23 in India
Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, could launch in January 2021

Laptops

Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, could launch in January 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild with a new camera design

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild with a new camera design
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers