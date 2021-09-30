iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

Apple iPad Air 2022 has reportedly been delayed till 2024. As per a report, the tech giant has canceled a project with Samsung to develop an OLED display for the next-gen iPad Air, due to cost, brightness, and durability problems. Also Read - iPhone 13 series facing production issues due to COVID-19 wave: Report

As per AppleInsider, Apple was previously reported to be planning an iPad Air update with OLED screens for 2022, with the iPad Pro getting it in 2023.

Now it is claimed that at least the iPad Air date is in doubt, as Apple is not satisfied with Samsung's progress in developing the screen.

According to The Elec, Apple has called off the Samsung project. Unnamed sources told the publication that the reason is to do with how Samsung was aiming to produce a single-stack OLED panel, where Apple wants a two-stack tandem structure.

From Apple’s perspective, a single-stack is not bright enough, and it also may not have a sufficient lifespan for how long people tend to hold on to their iPads, the report said. A two-stack system, by comparison, doubles the possible brightness, it added.

It is not known what lifespan a single stack OLED panel would be expected to get, but the sources say a two-stack system extends the lifespan by up to four times.

From Samsung’s perspective, the costs of a two-stack system are reportedly not viable unless the iPad Air would be sold for a long time.

The OLED iPad Pro models may yet be released in 2023, as expected. As per The Elec, the OLED technology planned for those models was already different from that intended for the iPad Air.

(With IANS inputs)