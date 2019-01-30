iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity

Apple seems to be working on a refresh of the smaller version of iPad known as the iPad mini. According to a number of reports, the company is planning to launch the next version of the device, the iPad mini 5 in the first half of the year. Apple has not revealed any details about the device but it is likely that it will revamp the internals of the device along with the design. A new report has revealed that the company may also add support for its Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard in the mini 5 for improved productivity.

The information was initially revealed by app developer Steve Troughton-Smith after looking at the source code of public beta for iOS 12.2. According to a series of tweets and a report by MacRumors, it appears that iPad models with code names J210, J211, J217, and J218 will come in two sizes along with support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. The code also indicated that these models will come in two display sizes which are in line with rumors about the upcoming mini 5. Smith also added that he found references of a refreshed iPad, which is likely to be the sixth generation iPad.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

According to the report, the refreshed iPad is likely to come with a 10-inch display instead of a 9.7-inch screen. Smith added that the code did not indicate support for Touch ID or Face ID authentication system in both the models of upcoming iPads. Though, he stated that he is not 100 percent sure about the information and stated that it was likely that the company may pack Touch ID as pointed by other reports.

Considering that both the iPad mini 5 and the iPad 6 are likely to be aimed at the more affordable segment of the market, it is likely that the company will not add Face ID and will stick with proven Touch ID. Though, the inclusion of Touch ID indicates that the company may not go with a narrow bezel finish as it did with the iPad Pro 2018. This report comes days after new models of unreleased iPads were certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission.