comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity
News

iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity

News

According to the report, the refreshed iPad is likely to come with a 10-inch display instead of a 9.7-inch screen.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 2:03 PM IST
ipad-mini-5

Image Credit: Mr. White (via Twitter)

Apple seems to be working on a refresh of the smaller version of iPad known as the iPad mini. According to a number of reports, the company is planning to launch the next version of the device, the iPad mini 5 in the first half of the year. Apple has not revealed any details about the device but it is likely that it will revamp the internals of the device along with the design. A new report has revealed that the company may also add support for its Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard in the mini 5 for improved productivity.

The information was initially revealed by app developer Steve Troughton-Smith after looking at the source code of public beta for iOS 12.2. According to a series of tweets and a report by MacRumors, it appears that iPad models with code names J210, J211, J217, and J218 will come in two sizes along with support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. The code also indicated that these models will come in two display sizes which are in line with rumors about the upcoming mini 5. Smith also added that he found references of a refreshed iPad, which is likely to be the sixth generation iPad.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

According to the report, the refreshed iPad is likely to come with a 10-inch display instead of a 9.7-inch screen. Smith added that the code did not indicate support for Touch ID or Face ID authentication system in both the models of upcoming iPads. Though, he stated that he is not 100 percent sure about the information and stated that it was likely that the company may pack Touch ID as pointed by other reports.

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

Also Read

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

Considering that both the iPad mini 5 and the iPad 6 are likely to be aimed at the more affordable segment of the market, it is likely that the company will not add Face ID and will stick with proven Touch ID. Though, the inclusion of Touch ID indicates that the company may not go with a narrow bezel finish as it did with the iPad Pro 2018. This report comes days after new models of unreleased iPads were certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 2:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8
thumb-img
News
LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G
thumb-img
News
Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
thumb-img
News
Google revamps Gmail for Android, iOS with new blindingly-white design; rolling out now

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

News

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018
Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

News

DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8
iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity

News

iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity
Google revamps Gmail for Android, iOS with new blindingly-white design; rolling out now

News

Google revamps Gmail for Android, iOS with new blindingly-white design; rolling out now

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस ने एप्पल का उड़ाया मजाक, पूछा हे सिरी, भारत का नंबर-1 प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन कौन है?

11 साल के बच्चे ने PUBG गेम को बंद करने के लिए सरकार को लिखी चिट्ठी

Realme 2 फ्लिपकार्ट पर ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, 1 रुपये में मिल रहा है यह ऑफर

14 साल के बच्चे ने iPhone ऐप में आया बग एक हफ्ते पहले ही कर लिया था स्पॉट

रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
News
Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support

News

Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support
OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

News

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed
Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more