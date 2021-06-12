iPad Mini for 2021 to ditch fat bezels, could bring along Apple Pencil Mini

The iPad has gown as a product despite the varying market conditions in the last few years and Apple continues to strengthen its popular tablet lineup with new updates, both to the hardware and software. After iPadOS 15, it seems Apple is set to refresh its old iPad Mini. Yes, the last one came in 2019 and Apple is yet to update the model. Leaks, however, have revealed what you can expect to see. Also Read - iOS 4 is now available again on modern iPhones, complete with Home button: How to get it

The next-generation iPad Mini is expected to launch either later this year or next year. While a launch date is uncertain, popular tipster Jon Prosser has released renders based on CAD models for the next-gen iPad Mini. At first glance, the new Mini looks no different than the iPad Air that launched in 2020. It essentially seems like a shrunken version of the same. Also Read - Apple originally planned to launch new MacBook at WWDC 2021, but didn’t: details here

New iPad Mini trims bezels

A quick look at the renders presents the iPad Mini as a smaller version of the iPad Air. The new one is also getting flat treatment, complete with the flat edges and a flat display. The bezels are there but uniform all around. The side bezels get thicker than the current iPad Mini. These bezels only hold a FaceTime camera but no FaceID sensors. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show once again

Similar to the iPad Air, the new Mini will feature a power key-embedded fingerprint sensor. There are just two speakers at the bottom but the source says that these speakers are “crazy nice” compared to the ones we have seen so far. This seems high praise, given that iPads tend to have some of the best speakers on any tablet device.

The new iPad Mini continues to have a single rear camera with no LiDAR sensor or secondary cameras. The Mini also drops the Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port similar to the new iPads. Prosser says that the iPad Mini 6 will come in black, silver, and gold colours.

The iPad Mini 6 is also said to get support for 5G connectivity but could use the old A14 Bionic chip instead of the rumoured A15 chip expected to debut on the iPhone 13.

New Apple Pencil Mini also rumoured

The source also mentioned support for a new Apple Pencil but one that’s smaller than the second-generation Apple Pencil. There’s not much information on this one other than the fact that it could be much smaller than the current Apple Pencil models.