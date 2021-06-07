Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 event has unveiled its iPadOS 15 operating system. Key features of the new operating system include multi-tasking, shared notes, multi-tasking and more. The update will be made available to all users later this year. Here we will be taking a look at everything new in iPadOS 15. Also Read - watchOS 8 brings new health features and more to your Apple Watch

iPadOS 15: New features

Redesigned Home Screen with Widgets

iPadOS 15 brings in a much more customisable home screen, which allows for flexible placement of widgets. This basically means that you can place the widgets anywhere on the screen. Earlier, widgets could only be placed in the Today View sidebar only.

App Library

Apple is bringing its App Library from iOS to iPadOS 15. With the help of this, you will now be able to maintain a less-cluttered home screen, with all of your rarely used apps into the App Library, which is similar to Android’s app drawer. The App Library on iPadOS will be located inside of the dock.

Multitasking

To improve multi-tasking the company has brought new icons to go into split-view mode. It has also added a shelf feature, which will make it much easier to multi-task within iPadOS.

QuickNote

QuickNote feature will allow users to attach notes to webpages and other areas of iPadOS. This will allow users to easily go back to the notes whenever they want to.

Translate

The Translate app is also coming to iOS 15. The app will allow users to translate anything anywhere. The standalone app will also bring in features like auto translate and live translate.

New notification controls

iPadOS 15 will bring in new notification controls providing the users with the ability to customise notification settings depending on current activity (working, sleeping, exercising).

Other features include privacy, SharePlay, FaceTime link and more. All of the other features have been announced with iOS 15.

iPadOS 15: Compatibility

iPadOS 15 will support the following devices: