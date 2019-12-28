comscore iPad Pro 2020 leaked renders show off triple rear cameras | BGR India
iPad Pro 2020 leaked renders show off iPhone 11 Pro like triple rear camera setup

The Apple iPad Pro 2020 models will reportedly be offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch options.

  • Published: December 28, 2019 11:56 AM IST
apple ipad pro 2020

Apple is reportedly working on new iPad Pro models that are likely to launch sometime in 2020. Reports include that the new iPad Pro 2020 models will be offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. High res renders of the upcoming iPad Pro models have surfaced, offering a glimpse at what to expect.

iPad Pro 2020 renders detailed

Leakster @OnLeaks in association with iGeeksBlog has shared the renders. These renders show off same design as the existing models, but with a few changes. The front has a near edge-to-edge display without any physical buttons. Turn to the back, and you have iPhone 11 Pro-like triple camera setup on the top left. At the bottom center, you have the pogo pin connector for the smart keyboard.

The camera setup on the iPad Pro 2020 models will likely include three 12-megapixel sensors. One will be a wide-angle lens, other will be a telephoto lens and the third will be an ultra-wide-angle lens. The new iPad models are also expected to come with 3D depth-sensing cameras, but that will most likely be on the front.

apple ipad pro 2020

Rumored launch date

Typically, Apple announces new iPads around October, with the sale commencing sometime before the fall. The current-gen iPads were recently launched in November, but a recent report hinted that Apple may refresh iPads in every six months. If that turns out to be true, we may see the new iPads launching sometime in March 2020.

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

It is also when Apple is rumored to launch the iPhone SE successor, which could be called iPhone 9. The new compact iPhone could offer the latest hardware in iPhone 8 form factor, which will still be a compact device, but an upgrade from a 4-inch display to a 4.7-inch display. It may still have a Touch ID sensor and a single camera at the back.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2019 11:56 AM IST

