iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022
iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 with wireless charging support likely to launch next year, the new iPad Pro could get the first 3-nanometer chipset.

2022 could be an unusually busy year for Apple, as the tech giant’s portfolio is said to expand with new products. While the company is widely speculated to showcase its first even Mixed Reality AR headset next year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple could refresh the iPad lineup with three new models in 2022. Also Read - Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

iPad Pro with Wireless charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 likely to be showcased next year

Mark Gurman in his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter revealed that the Apple iPad Pro 2022 model could feature a new design, and have wireless charging support. Rumour has it that the new iPad Pro could get the first 3-nanometer chipset that would improve performance. Also Read - Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

As pointed out by MacRumors, Apple introduced new versions of the entry-level ‌iPad‌ every year since 2017 with minor tweaks and chip upgrades to justify the low price, and the 2022 model is expected to follow the same fate. To recall, the entry-level iPad this year came with moderate tweaks including a TrueTone display, A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage for video calls. Although the iPad was expected to have a thinner design, it didn’t take a concrete form. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more


Talking about iPad Air, past leaks suggested the model to feature a Samsung OLED display, however, few reports refuting this claim cited that it has reportedly been canceled and the iPad Air 2022 would likely stick to an LCD panel.

Details on iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 are scarce right now, however, MacRumors indicate that the fifth-generation iPad Air could get features close to iPad mini. The iPad mini has an A15 Bionic chip, Center Stage, and 5G connectivity.

Besides the new iPad lineup, Apple is said to bring revamped iMac, MacBook Air next year. Gurman also broke down the rest of the Apple products in his newsletter that are likely coming in 2022 that including Apple Watch, a new Mixed Reality AR headset, etc. You can read about the details here.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 11:58 AM IST

