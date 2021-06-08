When will your Apple iPad get iPadOS 15 software update?

Apple hosted its annual developers conference 2021 (WWDC) on Monday night and the tech giant has lots of announce at the event. Most software related though. Apple had no hardware announcements to make at the virtual event. Also Read - iPad OS 15 announced: Supported devices, new features

Some one key highlights of the Apple event were iOS 15, iPad OS 15, watchOS 8 and more. Apple also announced new privacy features to ensure users’ data are secure and no one can ever able to access the personal information, not even Apple. Also Read - Apple to host Spatial Audio event right after WWDC 2021: Check details here

iOS 15 was surely the biggest announcement of WWDC 2021. With the latest iteration of iOS software, Apple bring a host of new improvements to Apple Maps, FaceTime, iMessage, Photos and much more. Additionally, iPadOS also brings a host of new features such as iPhone like widgets for homescreen, app library, multitasking features, quicknote, translate, new notification controls and much more. Also Read - Apple to launch some iPad models with OLED display in 2022

When will your iPhone get iOS 15 software update?

iPad users will be able to get their hands on to the newly announced iPadOS 15 later this fall, which is possibly around September or October. At the end of the WWDC 2021 event, Tim Cook revealed that developers beta for iPadOS 15 will be available for download. Well, ofcourse, unless you are an app developer you will not be able to get your hands on the iPadOS 15 until its officially release this fall.

Will your iPad get iPadOS?

The Cupertino major has announced that iPadOS 15 will come to iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models. Check the list below to know if your iPad will get the taste of newly announced iPadOS 15.