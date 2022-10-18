comscore iPadOS 16 is officially here: Availability set for October 24
  • Home
  • News
  • Ipados 16 Will Be Available Starting October 24 For Ipad Pros And Other Newer Ipad Models
News

iPadOS 16 will be available starting October 24 for iPad Pro(s) and other newer iPad models

News

The all-new iPadOS 16 is here for the new iPad models and all the iPad Pro models. It brings several features including multitasking for Stage Manager.

Highlights

  • iPadOS 16 will be available starting October 24.
  • The new OS brings multitasking for Stage Manager.
  • It also has the iOS 16's popular feature that lets you remove subject from the background.
iPadOS 16

As pointed out by Mark Gurman and several other leaks, Apple launched new iPads and also announced the iPadOS 16’s availability. The iPads have already been covered and you can find the details of both, iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 10.9 here. In this article, we will look at what the new iPadOS has to offer. Also Read - Apple iPad users, you will have wait for a long time to get iPadOS 16 update

The new iPadOS 16 is here and it brings several refinements and improvements to the iPad space. The iPadOS 16.1 will be available starting October 24 to all eligible devices such as iPad Pro models, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, and iPad 5 and later. Also Read - Apple’s 10th-gen entry-level iPad to come with flat edge chassis, new camera design and more: All you need to know

One of the best features of the iPadOS, Stage Manger, is now improved and it brings the multitasking feature in the final build. With this feature, users can keep multiple windows of different apps and switch between each window easily. Also Read - Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected

The Stage Manager feature will also offer external monitor support to iPad in the near future. Just like how it was previously, the feature will be available to M1 iPad Pro models, and now the new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022.

Similar to iOS 16, the iPadOS 16 brings nifty messaging features such as undo send, editing, mark as unread, and others. The Mail app is also getting the undo send feature. Additionally, the scheduled send feature which was available on iOS 16 is now on iPads with iPadOS 16.

iPadOS now has a weather app just like it is on iPhones with iOS 16. Better Passkeys sign-ups with Safari and a redesigned Game Center dashboard are also coming with the new OS.

Live text quick actions is a new feature in the iPadOS 16 that allows you to convert currencies, translate languages, and do a lot more with just a quick scan. The best iOS 16 feature which lets you lift subjects from the background is now on iPads with the new OS.

Live text for video, lock for the hidden album, door detection, buddy controller, and more features are available in the new iPadOS 16.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 9:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to enable Emergency SOS on Android
How To
How to enable Emergency SOS on Android
Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

automobile

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in costs

Wearables

Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in costs

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

News

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Motorola has announced 12GB/256GB variant of the Edge 30 Ultra

Mobiles

Motorola has announced 12GB/256GB variant of the Edge 30 Ultra

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPadOS 16 will be available from October 24

Apple iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 81,900

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Now is the time

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More