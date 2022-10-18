As pointed out by Mark Gurman and several other leaks, Apple launched new iPads and also announced the iPadOS 16’s availability. The iPads have already been covered and you can find the details of both, iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 10.9 here. In this article, we will look at what the new iPadOS has to offer. Also Read - Apple iPad users, you will have wait for a long time to get iPadOS 16 update

The new iPadOS 16 is here and it brings several refinements and improvements to the iPad space. The iPadOS 16.1 will be available starting October 24 to all eligible devices such as iPad Pro models, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, and iPad 5 and later. Also Read - Apple’s 10th-gen entry-level iPad to come with flat edge chassis, new camera design and more: All you need to know

One of the best features of the iPadOS, Stage Manger, is now improved and it brings the multitasking feature in the final build. With this feature, users can keep multiple windows of different apps and switch between each window easily. Also Read - Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected

The Stage Manager feature will also offer external monitor support to iPad in the near future. Just like how it was previously, the feature will be available to M1 iPad Pro models, and now the new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022.

Similar to iOS 16, the iPadOS 16 brings nifty messaging features such as undo send, editing, mark as unread, and others. The Mail app is also getting the undo send feature. Additionally, the scheduled send feature which was available on iOS 16 is now on iPads with iPadOS 16.

iPadOS now has a weather app just like it is on iPhones with iOS 16. Better Passkeys sign-ups with Safari and a redesigned Game Center dashboard are also coming with the new OS.

Live text quick actions is a new feature in the iPadOS 16 that allows you to convert currencies, translate languages, and do a lot more with just a quick scan. The best iOS 16 feature which lets you lift subjects from the background is now on iPads with the new OS.

Live text for video, lock for the hidden album, door detection, buddy controller, and more features are available in the new iPadOS 16.