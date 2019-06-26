Apple announced the latest software updates for its ecosystem at WWDC 2019 earlier this month. For the people who may be unaware, WWDC is an annual developers conference aimed at Apple‘s iOS and Mac developers. As part of the announcement, the company also revealed a brand new operating system called the Apple iPadOS. As the name would suggest, this is a new operating system dedicated to the Apple iPad lineup of tablet devices. It is worth noting that Apple iPadOS is quite similar to the Apple iOS. The iPadOS comes with a number of important features and tweaks aimed at the larger screen real estate available on tablets.

The tech world including everyone following the iPad closely were anticipating such a move. However, it is possible that iPadOS is likely to confuse current iPad and iOS users with the name, the reason for a new OS and compatibility. First up, try not to get confused as now iOS will handle iPhone, and macOS for Mac computing devices. Others including watchOS will take care of smartwatches, audioOS for HomePod, and tvOS for TV. The new iPadOS is meant to improve the user experience while using the iPad. We have already covered all the major changes that iPadOS will introduce to better use the powerful hardware on iPad devices. You can go through the finer details in the article linked around here.

iPadOS: All the iPad devices eligible for the new operating system

Taking a look at the official iPadOS page on the Apple website, the company has listed all the iPad models that will get iPadOS. 10 iPad models will get the iPadOS operating system when the operating system will launch this fall. The company just rolled out the first public beta version of the iPadOS two days back. This allows developers and curious public to test drive the iPadOS before its official launch. According to the list, the 10 iPad models eligible for iPadOS upgrade include 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro.

Other models include 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), and iPad (5th generation). Apple has also added iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, and iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. We have also provided detailed instructions on how to install the Public Beta version of iPadOS on your iPad. However, going through the list of these devices, one can easily lose track of the exact iPad model. This is because most iPads are similar in looks externally and users are likely to confuse or forget what model iPad they really own.

Identifying your iPad model easily for iPadOS.

To ease things, let’s make it easier for you to confirm if your iPad is eligible for the iPadOS upgrade. The easiest way to do is to navigate to the “About” sub-menu in the “General” tab in the “Settings” app on your iPad. Here you can see the model name as well as the model number of your iPad. You can easily check if your iPad is compatible to receive iPadOS by cross-checking the Model name with the list above.

However, in case you don’t have your iPad with you right now, we can help you with an educated guess. To do this, we will go through the launch timeline of each of the supported iPad models. The only two iPad models that are not getting the iPadOS are the original iPad Air and the iPad Mini 2. For some context, the iPad Air and iPad Mini 2 launched back in November 2013. I think almost six years of software support is impressive for these devices.

Let’s start this with the iPad Pro devices as they are likely to be the most powerful of the lot You don’t really need to identify which iPad Pro model you have as all iPad Pro devices are compatible for the upgrade. Now moving to the just “iPad”, the 5th generation iPad launched in March 2017 and the 6th one launched in March 2018. If you have an iPad that is older than that then it is not compatible with iPadOS. If you have purchased iPad Mini before September 2015 or an iPad Air older than Oct 2014, you are out of luck. All iPad Air and Mini models purchased after the corresponding dates are eligible for the upgrade.