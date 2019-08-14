comscore iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max brand names leaked by case maker
  • iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max brand names leaked by smartphone case maker ESR
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max brand names leaked by smartphone case maker ESR

This is not the first time that we have heard rumors about Apple using the “Pro” moniker. This new leak comes just weeks before the anticipated launch of the upcoming Apple iPhone lineup.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 5:05 PM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Smartphone case maker ESR seems to have leaked the official names of the upcoming iPhone lineup. According to the leak, it looks like Apple will name its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup as Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is not the first time that we have heard rumors about Apple using the “Pro” moniker. This new leak comes just weeks before the anticipated launch of the upcoming Apple iPhone lineup.

iPhone 11 series details

According to the report by French website iPhonesoft.fr, ESR has used the above-mentioned labels for its upcoming cases. The case-maker seems confident in its guess as it has used the branding for its leather cases and screen protectors. According to the report, the regular iPhone 11 will be the successor to the current iPhone XR. This device will likely sport a 6.1-inch LCD display panel with a dual rear-camera setup. Moving to the next device in the lineup, iPhone 11 Pro is likely to be the successor to the current Apple iPhone XS.

iPhone 11 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch OLED panel along with triple rear camera setup. The third device in the list, 11 Pro Max will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. It is worth noting that Apple has not issued any new information through its official channels. Taking a look at instances in the past, we know that case makers have to make educated guesses about the name of the upcoming flagship smartphones.

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release, unveiling expected on September 13

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release, unveiling expected on September 13

The case maker is already aware of the design of all three smartphones. The only thing left is concrete information on the name of the upcoming flagship series. It noted that while case makers are correct most of the time, they don’t really hold a 100 percent accurate track-record. The guesswork involved may result in the first batch of cases and screen protectors with a wrong product name. However, the case makers usually rush to correct the name for the next batch.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 5:05 PM IST

