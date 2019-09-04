Apple is set to launch three new iPhone models at its September 10 event next week. The initial leaks claimed that these devices will finally embrace the ‘Pro’ branding. Now, we may have gotten our first official look at what these devices will be called. A supposedly leaked internal document reveals that 2019 iPhone lineup will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The leaked document titled “Apple Software Development Resources” sheds light on release timelines for the new iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple iPhone 11 launch on September 10

According to Twitter user AppleBeta2019, the document is meant for internal use by Apple’s engineering team, retailers and contractors. The document was reportedly obtained as a ‘September newsletter’ by a contractor on Tuesday. According to AppleInsider, the 10-page document offers compelling yet contentious information. The document suggests that iPhone XR successor will simply be called iPhone 11 and is marked with its identifier N104. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max carry internal identifiers D42 and D43 respectively.

EXCLUSIVE Breaking News: iOS 13.1 will ship on all the new iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone 11. iOS 13.1 will be available to all other iPhone users via a OTA in October. Here is the statement from the document; pic.twitter.com/UTSw5o3JrW — Latest Apple Software Beta News/Updates (@AppleBeta2019) September 3, 2019

The document further shows that all the three new iPhone models will ship with iOS 13.1.0 as standard. This isn’t surprising since Apple started roll out of iOS 13.1 beta last week. The document also claims that the iPhone 11 series will become available only from September 27. Previous leaks have suggested iPhone 11 series will go on sale from September 20. The iOS 13 is said to become available from September 23 and subsequent patch is slated to release in the following days. The iOS 13.1 might start rolling out to users in October.

These timelines are in contradiction to Apple’s general practice for iPhone launch event. The products are generally unveiled on a Tuesday and preorders go live on Friday of that same week. They become available online and Apple retail stores a week later. Similarly, Apple releases the next version of iOS for existing devices after preorders go live. The document also shows that Apple has plans to introduce four new models of Apple Watch this year.

The model number A2156, A2157, A2092 and A2093 will reportedly ship with watchOS 6. Apple is expected to release watchOS 6.1 in October. There are also two new iPad models identified as A2068 and A2198 and tipped to ship in October. This could mean Apple will unveil these new iPad models on the same day as that of iPhone. Alternatively, Apple could hold another hardware event in October to unveil these iPad models. The document suggests that A2068 will be the entry-level iPad. The model A2198 could be the rumored successor to existing iPad Pro.

These new iPads could ship with iPadOS 13 and get a stable version of iPadOS 13.0.1 later. The document also claims that iPadOS 13.0.1 beta will be limited to the new iPad Pro model. The macOS 10.15 Catalina is said to be released alongside iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 on September 23. The leaked information may not be legitimate but it does suggest a packed event on September 10 at Steve Jobs Theater.