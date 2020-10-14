If you dozed off early last night, the iPhone 12 becomes your discussion of the day. Apple’s latest flagship iPhones promise the best camera experiences along with fast performance and a superb iOS experience. The iPhone 12 Mini is the newest kind of iPhone with a compact 5.4-inch display, and it starts at a lowly price of Rs 69,990. Well, it is not that lowly if you are seeking more value. Apple knows it too and hence, it has revised prices on the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

As expected, the older iPhone 11 and iPhone SE receive notable price drops. The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,990 for the 64GB variant while the 128GB model costs Rs 59,990. The iPhone SE, meanwhile, starts at Rs 39,990 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 44,990 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB variant costs Rs 54,990, almost the same price as the entry-level iPhone 11. Also Read - Apple launches new HomePod mini smart speaker, India price Rs 9,900

These prices are eligible if you purchase the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE from the Apple Store right now. As part of the Diwali offer, Apple is giving a free pair of AirPods with the iPhone 11 if you buy it from its online store. Note that the offer is only valid on purchases made from the Apple Store, not Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

iPhone 11, iPhone SE even cheaper on Amazon, Flipkart

If you want to save more on these iPhones, you can head over to Amazon and Flipkart. The iPhone SE is currently selling at Rs 37,900 for the base 64GB variant. And, if you wait until October 16, you can get it at an even lower price during the Big Billion Days sale. The prices aren’t out yet but the iPhone SE could retail close to Rs 30,000 during the sale period. That’s a massive saving compared to the current price that Apple charges on its store.

The iPhone 11, on the other hand, is still showing its original price of Rs 67,900 on Amazon. However, during the Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 11 is expected to go on sale at a price of Rs 49,990. This is almost Rs 5,000 cheaper than the price Apple is charging. Amazon could also pull off a surprise and sell it at an even lower price.