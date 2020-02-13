comscore Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets big first discount in India | BGR India
iPhone 11 Pro discount: Apple phone gets Rs 6,000 off for the first time in India

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro gets Rs 6,000 off in a discount on Amazon.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 11:08 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (4)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

The Apple iPhone 11 series was launched back in September last year. Though the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are great phones, they cost a lot. However, potential buyers of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro can enjoy the phone’s first discount in the country.

Under the discount which is available on Amazon, the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB will be available for Rs 93,900 instead of the original price of Rs 99,900. This gives users a discount of Rs 6,000. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a few significant upgrades over the regular iPhone 11. These include more RAM, an OLED display panel and a triple camera unit on the back. The features make the iPhone 11 Pro a great upgrade over the iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive screen. The screen features an 1125 x 2436 pixels resolution. The phone comes with a 19.5:9 screen-to-body ratio. Further, it has a scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating on both the front and back.

Under the hood, the phone features Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has 4GB RAM. There are variants with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage available.  However, there is no option to expand your storage. The phone has a triple-camera setup. The consists of a 12-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle lens.

On the front is another 12-megapixel camera for selfies and videocalls. The front also features a 3D face recognition sensor that acts as Apple’s FaceID. There are stereo speakers on the phone too. The iPhone 11 Pro features a 3065mAh battery. There is support for fast charging at 18W. Further the iPhone 11 Pro is available in four colors. These are silver, gold, midnight green and space grey.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 11:08 AM IST

