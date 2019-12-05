comscore iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data; Apple responds
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds
News

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds

News

Apple's latest iPhone 11 Pro phone is still intermittently collecting location information even when the user has not allowed it.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 9:33 AM IST
apple-iphone-11-pro-first-impressions-bgr-4

For years, Apple has been sending a strong message to its customers that privacy and security are its top priorities. Well, it seems that data on iOS devices may not be quite as private as it looks like. A security researcher has discovered that Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro phone is still intermittently collecting location data even when the user has not allowed it.

Apple’s privacy policy for the iPhone’s Locations Services says the iPhone “will periodically send the geo-tagged locations of nearby Wi-Fi hotspots and cell towers (where supported by a device) in an anonymous and encrypted form to Apple, to be used for augmenting this crowd-sourced database of Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower locations.”

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

As per the policy, iPhone users can block all location services completely with just one swipe, Krebsonsecurity reported. You just need to head over to the Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and then switch the “Location Services” to “off.” You will have to individually toggle off every single app. After blocking this, the location services indicator will no longer appear unless “Location Services” is unblocked.

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

Also Read

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

Commenting on this issue, Apple said there are some system services where iPhone users don’t get an option of whether or not data is collected. “We do not see any actual security implications,” an Apple engineer wrote in a response to KrebsOnSecurity.

“It is expected behavior that the Location Services icon appears in the status bar when Location Services is enabled. The icon appears for system services that do not have a switch in Settings.” As the report suggests, this does seem to contradict the Cupertino giant’s claim that iPhone users get granular control over sharing their location.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Price 99900
Chipset A13 Bionic chipset
OS iOS 13
Display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
Internal Memory 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
News
Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds

News

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds

OnePlus '6th Anniversary Celebration' sale to kick off from December 6

Deals

OnePlus '6th Anniversary Celebration' sale to kick off from December 6

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds

News

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds
WhatsApp Beta update introduces 3 new options for Dark Mode

News

WhatsApp Beta update introduces 3 new options for Dark Mode
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm
iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2
2020 flagship smartphones could offer a 200-megapixel camera

News

2020 flagship smartphones could offer a 200-megapixel camera

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 3 Pro और Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन जल्द ही क्वॉलकॉम के इस नए 5G प्रोसेसर के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल में आएगा, 1 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Realme 5s आज इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Huawei Nova 6 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Airtel ने चुनिंदा यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए 499 और 599 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
News
Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update
iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds

News

iPhone 11 Pro found collecting location data even when it shouldn't; Apple responds
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed