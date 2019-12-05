For years, Apple has been sending a strong message to its customers that privacy and security are its top priorities. Well, it seems that data on iOS devices may not be quite as private as it looks like. A security researcher has discovered that Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro phone is still intermittently collecting location data even when the user has not allowed it.

Apple’s privacy policy for the iPhone’s Locations Services says the iPhone “will periodically send the geo-tagged locations of nearby Wi-Fi hotspots and cell towers (where supported by a device) in an anonymous and encrypted form to Apple, to be used for augmenting this crowd-sourced database of Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower locations.”

As per the policy, iPhone users can block all location services completely with just one swipe, Krebsonsecurity reported. You just need to head over to the Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and then switch the “Location Services” to “off.” You will have to individually toggle off every single app. After blocking this, the location services indicator will no longer appear unless “Location Services” is unblocked.

Commenting on this issue, Apple said there are some system services where iPhone users don’t get an option of whether or not data is collected. “We do not see any actual security implications,” an Apple engineer wrote in a response to KrebsOnSecurity.

“It is expected behavior that the Location Services icon appears in the status bar when Location Services is enabled. The icon appears for system services that do not have a switch in Settings.” As the report suggests, this does seem to contradict the Cupertino giant’s claim that iPhone users get granular control over sharing their location.

